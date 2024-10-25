VIP
Obama’s Big Gamble
With Momentum Back in Trump's Favor, CNN Is Totally Melting Down
VIP
Another Journalist Group Meltdown Is Seen as Another Paper Chooses Not to Endorse...
VIP
Illinois Wants Judge to Allow Enforcement of Unconstitutional Law
The GOP Just Secured a Massive Election Integrity Win
Arizona Ballot Box Set on Fire, Disrupting Voting Process Two Weeks Before Election
VIP
Trump Speaks Out After Virginia Orders 1,600 Voters Back on Ballot
Even David Axelrod Thought Kamala Harris Gave Terrible Answers at Her Town Hall
Why Gascon's Timing of His 'Hail Mary' to the Menendez's Brothers Is Questionable
Another Major Newspaper Won't Make an Endorsement for President
The Transgender Trojan Horse in Amendment 3
VIP
'Deadlocked to the End': New Poll Shows Trump and Harris Tied, and You...
Apocalyptic Politics
Vance Responds to Liz Cheney Campaigning for Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Israeli Strikes on Iran Are Underway

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 25, 2024 7:30 PM
Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP

Israel's retaliatory strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran are officially underway as explosions rock different parts of the country Friday night. The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the news shortly after the strikes began - nuclear sites and oil fields were not targets 

Advertisement

"In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil," an IDF spokesperson released in a statement on X. "Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."

“We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran as an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1st. We would refer you to the Israeli government for more information on their operation,” Biden’s National Security Council released in response.

Recommended

The GOP Just Secured a Massive Election Integrity Win Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The strikes are a response to the October 1 ballistic missile attack launched by Iran against Israeli civilians. More than 200 ballistic missiles were sent into the country and were shot down. In April the regime conducted a separate, full scale attack from Iran that included more than 300 ballistic missiles and drones. 

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has heavily pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit the response -- claiming proportionality should be considered and restraint invoked. Currently, President Joe Biden is in Delaware. 

Prior to Iran's second ballistic missile attack, Netanyahu issued a message directly to the Iranian people. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The GOP Just Secured a Massive Election Integrity Win Sarah Arnold
Was This the Best Answer of JD Vance's Town Hall? Rebecca Downs
With Momentum Back in Trump's Favor, CNN Is Totally Melting Down Matt Vespa
Lifetime Dem Voter: Trump Derangement Syndrome Is Real, and I Know Because I Had It Townhall Video
Kamala's Insane Talking Points Victor Davis Hanson
What Top Dems Are Privately Saying About the Race Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The GOP Just Secured a Massive Election Integrity Win Sarah Arnold
Advertisement