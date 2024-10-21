The Media Keeps Repeating Kamala's McDonald's Claim Without Evidence

Former President Donald Trump won the internet and potentially the White House on Sunday when he worked at a Pennsylvania McDonald's -- delivering orders in the drive through window and making French fries.

Advertisement

WATCH: The crowd roars as President Trump waves from the McDonald's drive-through window pic.twitter.com/i6tgRhT6Uv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

The visit was also a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris, who claims she held a job "doing the fries" at the franchise during college.

Democrats are having a meltdown over the successful visit, which was a masterclass in retail politics. Their friends in the media are also having a hard time and continue to claim, without evidence, Vice President Kamala Harris worked at the restaurant. They're offended the story is being questioned, but there is no proof she was ever employed at the fast food chain. From the liberal fact checker, Snopes:

Harris has made this claim repeatedly over the years, and multiple reputable news outlets have reported on the story. But, aside from Harris' testimony itself, there is no evidence (such as a photo, employment record or confirmation from a friend or family member) to independently verify the claim. We've reached out to Harris' campaign and McDonald's and we'll update this report when, or if, we learn more. Aside from the above-mentioned news reports, there was no tangible evidence of Harris working at McDonald's as a college student. We reached out to Harris' campaign, as well as McDonald's headquarters, seeking tax records or other proof — which could include photos or videos of her working at the restaurant, employment records or physical items such as a uniform or name tag. We also reached out to Harris' sister, Maya, as well as a close friend from Howard University seeking comment, and looked for public interviews by friends or family members of Harris' to confirm the story, with no luck.

McDonalds also has no record of her employment.

"McDonald’s said it couldn’t necessarily confirm Vice President Kamala Harris ever took a job at one of its burger joints — but added it was 'proud to hear' she had 'fond memories' of working there as a teen," the New York Post reports.