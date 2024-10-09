CBS News Has a Scandal on Their Hands

Introducing VIP Platinum!
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 09, 2024 2:45 PM
Just one week after CBS News exposed their bias in the vice presidential debate between Republican Senator JD Vance and Democrat Governor Tim Walz, the network is once again in hot water. 

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with 60 minutes, which aired on Monday night. 

During the interview, Harris was pressed on specifics about her economic plan and whether opening the southern border with Mexico was a good idea. 

But the jump cuts in the final product make it obvious a lot of editing took place. In fact, the editing makes Harris sound better by eliminated the worst part of at least one answer. 

Former President Donald Trump and his campaign are demanding the entire 60 Minutes interview be released without edits.  

"I’ve never seen this before, but the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced ('cut and pasted') Lyin’ Kamala’s answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought, all in an effort, possibly illegal as part of the 'News Division,' which must be licensed, to make her look 'more Presidential,' or a least, better. It may also be a major Campaign Finance Violation," Trump said on Truth Social. "This is a stain on the reputation of 60 Minutes that is not recoverable - It will always remain with this once storied brand. I have never heard of such a thing being done in 'News.' It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS! The public is owed a MAJOR AND IMMEDIATE APOLOGY! This is an open and shut case, and must be investigated, starting today!"

