CBS News Has a Scandal on Their Hands

Just one week after CBS News exposed their bias in the vice presidential debate between Republican Senator JD Vance and Democrat Governor Tim Walz, the network is once again in hot water.

Advertisement

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with 60 minutes, which aired on Monday night.

Let's Talk About Kamala's Atrocious Border Crisis Answer on '60 Minutes'

https://t.co/DJCndF1dIG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 9, 2024

During the interview, Harris was pressed on specifics about her economic plan and whether opening the southern border with Mexico was a good idea.

Bill Whitaker presses Vice President Kamala Harris on President Biden’s recent crackdown on asylum seekers as part of a policy shift on border crossings, and on whether the Biden administration should have taken those steps sooner. https://t.co/l85soF5tG7 pic.twitter.com/XNnCKNnaWS — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2024

But the jump cuts in the final product make it obvious a lot of editing took place. In fact, the editing makes Harris sound better by eliminated the worst part of at least one answer.

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone.



This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

The official transcript issued by CBS features Kamala's edited answer. This leaves two possibilities. Either CBS inexplicably spliced Kamala's word salad answer into the preview clip or CBS doctored the transcript. https://t.co/H6bhlA6B90 https://t.co/mqLVL0tAHm pic.twitter.com/KlDntDTsNE — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 9, 2024

I didn't realize this at first but 60 Minutes didn't even edit out a portion of Kamala's world salad answer.



They edited in an answer she gave to a completely different question to try and make her sound coherent.



This is actual election interference and the biggest media… https://t.co/MsF6W1tJIt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2024

Former President Donald Trump and his campaign are demanding the entire 60 Minutes interview be released without edits.

"I’ve never seen this before, but the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced ('cut and pasted') Lyin’ Kamala’s answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought, all in an effort, possibly illegal as part of the 'News Division,' which must be licensed, to make her look 'more Presidential,' or a least, better. It may also be a major Campaign Finance Violation," Trump said on Truth Social. "This is a stain on the reputation of 60 Minutes that is not recoverable - It will always remain with this once storied brand. I have never heard of such a thing being done in 'News.' It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS! The public is owed a MAJOR AND IMMEDIATE APOLOGY! This is an open and shut case, and must be investigated, starting today!"