Biden Has Cancelled His International Trip

President Joe Biden abruptly canceled an upcoming international trip to Germany and Angola Tuesday morning as Hurricane Martin barrels towards the Florida coast.

Advertisement

"We're going to stay focused on what's ahead of us right now," Biden said from the White House about the change. "[Milton] could be one of the worst storms in 100 years in Florida."

"I urge everyone, everyone, currently located in Hurricane Milton's path to listen to local officials and follow the safety instructions," he continued.

President Biden: "I'm cancelling my trip to Germany and Africa...we're going to stay focused on what's ahead of us right now...Hurricane Milton could be one of the worst storms in 100 years..." pic.twitter.com/csR5TVcAau — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2024

Martin is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm with life threatening storm surge.

Florida residents who have been told to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival are being warned that this is “an extremely life-threatening situation” and there likely won’t be enough time to leave on Wednesday if you wait. https://t.co/nwiKG86HQH — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 8, 2024

There is still time to safely evacuate, but the window is narrowing. To further facilitate evacuations as #HurricaneMilton approaches FL, tolls in west & central florida as well as Alligator Alley and 595 Express have been suspended. ESU is also still in place along Eastbound I-4… pic.twitter.com/6zCT91hSdy — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) October 8, 2024

While Biden is cooperating with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Vice President Kamala Harris is picking a fight with him.

"The governor of Florida has been cooperative. He's said he's gotten everything he needs," Biden said. "There was a rough start in some places, but every governor from Florida to North Carolina has been fully cooperative and supportive and acknowledged what this team is doing."

Biden, responding to screaming reporters trying to get him to attack Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with false claims he’s being political about #Milton and not chatting with Vice President Harris:



“The Governor of Florida has been cooperative. He’s said he's gotten all that he… pic.twitter.com/0q5tUxZptQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 8, 2024