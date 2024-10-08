Harris Has a New Excuse for Her Policy Flip Flopping
Tipsheet

Biden Has Cancelled His International Trip

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden abruptly canceled an upcoming international trip to Germany and Angola Tuesday morning as Hurricane Martin barrels towards the Florida coast. 

"We're going to stay focused on what's ahead of us right now," Biden said from the White House about the change. "[Milton] could be one of the worst storms in 100 years in Florida." 

"I urge everyone, everyone, currently located in Hurricane Milton's path to listen to local officials and follow the safety instructions," he continued. 

Martin is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm with life threatening storm surge. 

While Biden is cooperating with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Vice President Kamala Harris is picking a fight with him.

"The governor of Florida has been cooperative. He's said he's gotten everything he needs," Biden said. "There was a rough start in some places, but every governor from Florida to North Carolina has been fully cooperative and supportive and acknowledged what this team is doing."

