Trump Admin Moves to Cut Federal Funds for 'Sanctuary' Cities

The Trump administration is ramping up efforts to hold sanctuary cities accountable, preparing to withhold federal funds from municipalities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration laws. This bold move signals a firm stance against local governments that prioritize illegal immigration over the safety and security of their communities. By cutting off funding, the administration aims to communicate that cities that flout federal immigration policies will not be subsidized at taxpayers' expense. This action is a significant step in the Trump administration’s ongoing battle to enforce immigration laws and uphold the rule of law nationwide.

Advertisement

A report from The Hill reveals that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem signed a directive stating that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) programs allocated to "sanctuary jurisdictions" will undergo review and could potentially be cut. The cuts are set to impact several vital grants, such as a $1.9 billion program designed to assist urban areas in defending against and preparing for terrorist attacks, a $760 million initiative to aid states and tribes in countering terrorism, and a $480 million program to support states and tribes in enhancing emergency preparedness.

The document Noem signed indicates that those on the chopping block should be flagged “red,” with some grants flagged “yellow,” meaning they could soon be cut after further review. Yellow programs are for significant disaster survivors, funds to repair buildings damaged by a disaster, and security programs for nonprofit organizations.

However, the Trump administration clarified that they would not be revoking grants for high-risk communities because of left-wing leadership in sanctuary jurisdictions.

This follows FEMA's decision to freeze nearly $10 billion in disaster relief funds for nonprofits, including hospitals, as it works to pinpoint funds that could be redirected to assist illegal immigrants.