Team Trump Blasts Latest Jobs Numbers As 'Fake'

The White House is celebrating new job numbers Friday, with showed the unemployment rate coming down.

"Today, we received good news for American workers and families with more than 250,000 new jobs in September and unemployment back down at 4.1%. With today’s report, we’ve created 16 million jobs, unemployment remains low, and wages are growing faster than prices. Under my Administration, unemployment has been the lowest in 50 years, a record 19 million new businesses have been created, and inflation and interest rates are falling," President Joe Biden released in a statement.

But Team Trump is making a key point about the data, pointing out Americans are still worse off now than they were before Biden took office and noting most new jobs are going to foreign born workers.

"Over the past year alone, 825,000 American citizens LOST employment, while most jobs went to foreign-born workers. 1.2 million foreign-born workers GAINED employment. Full-time jobs are DOWN: 251,000 fewer full-time jobs, while part-time workers jumped," the Make America Great Again Pac released Friday. "Jobs reports like these almost always get revised down- we cannot trust this Administration to report the actual jobs data- in the last year alone they have manipulated these reports to reflect almost a MILLION FAKE jobs that have taken victory laps for and then later revised down."

Unemployment at 4.1% under Biden-Harris is sharply higher than Trump’s 3.5%. It’s that much harder today to find a job–especially for the 2.7 million unemployed White men and 700,000 unemployed Black women. Those groups have the suffered the biggest increase in unemployed rate. pic.twitter.com/lLE9pEuiDV — Dan Kowalski (@budget_crank) October 4, 2024

"Kamala is trying to gaslight the American people into thinking the economy is slowly recovering. The American people are smarter than that- they see through these desperate tactics that Kamalanomics is failing them no matter how many times this Administration wants to cook the books and convince us to believe otherwise," the PAC continued.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics Q1 unemployment report was in fact revised down by nearly one million jobs.

“US job growth in the year through March was likely far less robust than initially estimated, which risks fueling concerns that the Federal Reserve is falling further behind the curve to lower interest rates,” Bloomberg reported in August. “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. economists expect the government’s preliminary benchmark revisions on Wednesday to show payrolls growth in the year through March was at least 600,000 weaker than currently estimated — about 50,000 a month.”