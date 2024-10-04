Where Trump Is Gaining Ground in Philly Really Says It All About the...
CNN's Poll of Polls Provides a Shocking Update on Trump’s Chances
Is This Why Joe and Kamala Took Their Sweet Time Surveying the Damage...
How to Blow Up the Middle East War in Five Easy Steps
Comer Issues Subpoena to See if White House Colluded With Gun Control Groups...
FEMA Issues Statement Responding to Funding Criticism
Biden Was Asked What States in the Storm Zone Need. His Response Sets...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Melania's Abortion Stance
Flashback: Mayorkas Said FEMA Was 'Tremendously Prepared' for Hurricane Season
Dave McCormick Destroys Bob Casey in PA Senate Debate
Kamala Harris Is Slipping in Key States
Unhinged: 'The View' Host Suggest Melania Trump Wants to ‘Take Out’ Donald Trump
Did October 1 Mark the Beginning of the End for the Harris-Walz Campaign?
This Is What ‘Normal Life’ Looks Like in Israel
Tipsheet

Team Trump Blasts Latest Jobs Numbers As 'Fake'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 04, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The White House is celebrating new job numbers Friday, with showed the unemployment rate coming down. 

"Today, we received good news for American workers and families with more than 250,000 new jobs in September and unemployment back down at 4.1%.  With today’s report, we’ve created 16 million jobs, unemployment remains low, and wages are growing faster than prices. Under my Administration, unemployment has been the lowest in 50 years, a record 19 million new businesses have been created, and inflation and interest rates are falling," President Joe Biden released in a statement. 

Advertisement

But Team Trump is making a key point about the data, pointing out Americans are still worse off now than they were before Biden took office and noting most new jobs are going to foreign born workers. 

"Over the past year alone, 825,000 American citizens LOST employment, while most jobs went to foreign-born workers. 1.2 million foreign-born workers GAINED employment. Full-time jobs are DOWN: 251,000 fewer full-time jobs, while part-time workers jumped," the Make America Great Again Pac released Friday. "Jobs reports like these almost always get revised down- we cannot trust this Administration to report the actual jobs data- in the last year alone they have manipulated these reports to reflect almost a MILLION FAKE jobs that have taken victory laps for and then later revised down."

"Kamala is trying to gaslight the American people into thinking the economy is slowly recovering. The American people are smarter than that- they see through these desperate tactics that Kamalanomics is failing them no matter how many times this Administration wants to cook the books and convince us to believe otherwise," the PAC continued. 

Recommended

CNN's Poll of Polls Provides a Shocking Update on Trump’s Chances Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Bureau of Labor Statistics Q1 unemployment report was in fact revised down by nearly one million jobs. 

“US job growth in the year through March was likely far less robust than initially estimated, which risks fueling concerns that the Federal Reserve is falling further behind the curve to lower interest rates,” Bloomberg reported in August. “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. economists expect the government’s preliminary benchmark revisions on Wednesday to show payrolls growth in the year through March was at least 600,000 weaker than currently estimated — about 50,000 a month.”

Tags: ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Poll of Polls Provides a Shocking Update on Trump’s Chances Matt Vespa
Biden Was Asked What States in the Storm Zone Need. His Response Sets Social Media Ablaze. Leah Barkoukis
How to Blow Up the Middle East War in Five Easy Steps Victor Davis Hanson
FEMA Issues Statement Responding to Funding Criticism Leah Barkoukis
Is This Why Joe and Kamala Took Their Sweet Time Surveying the Damage From Hurricane Helene? Matt Vespa
Where Trump Is Gaining Ground in Philly Really Says It All About the Differences Between the Parties Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Poll of Polls Provides a Shocking Update on Trump’s Chances Matt Vespa
Advertisement