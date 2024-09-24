Even Al Gore is Roasting Kamala Harris
Ways and Means Moves to Revoke Tax Exempt Status for Pro-Terrorism Groups

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 24, 2024 4:45 PM
The House Ways and Means Committee is demanding the Internal Revenue Service revoke the tax exempt status of pro-terrorist organizations wreaking havoc on college campuses and in cities across the country. 

"American taxpayers are rightfully outraged by what has transpired on American college campuses this past year, and they are even more disgusted to learn their tax dollars have subsidized the groups organizing this illegal activity at home and potentially terrorist organizations overseas," Ways and Means Committee Chairman Smith released in a statement Tuesday. "The evidence uncovered by the Ways and Means Committee strongly suggests that several American tax-exempt organizations are operating outside of their tax-exempt purpose, fueling antisemitic activities, breaking multiple laws and fueling hate and chaos in America. The Biden-Harris Administration must waste no time in revoking these organizations’ tax-exempt status or risk sending the message that this type of behavior is permissible under our tax code."

“Tax-exempt status is a privilege, not a right, and in exchange, organizations must operate for stated exempt purposes. The Ways and Means Committee will continue putting pressure on the Biden-Harris Administration until it stands up to the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party and puts a stop to this antisemitic and anti-American behavior once and for all,” he continued. 

Smith sent a series of letters, totaling more than 100 pages, to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel. In them, Smith calls for the tax exempt status to be revoked from nearly a dozens organizations, including American Muslims for Palestine, Alliance for Global Justice, Jewish Voice for Peace, Islamic Relief USA, The People's Forum and many more. The letters also include details about how these groups have been breaking the law in their so-called "protest" efforts. 

In July a number of pro-Hamas groups took over the park in front of Union Station in Washington D.C. and vandalized the property. Police eventually fired tear gas at rioters. 

Tags: TERRORISM

