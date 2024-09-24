Failed President Addresses Corrupt UN for the Last Time

As wars rage around the world, President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York City for the last time as commander-in-chief Tuesday morning.

During his remarks Biden said "things can get better" around the globe, an admission of the dangerous state of international affairs under four years of his leadership in the White House.

"Things can get better. We should never forget that," Biden said.

After rambling about his time in public office, Biden called on the UN to restore its mission as peace keepers, a task they abandoned long ago -- specifically in Lebanon where Iranian backed Hezbollah is waging war on Israel.

UNIFIL [United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon] has roughly 10,000 troops stationed in southern Lebanon. Under UN Security Council Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, UNIFIL must ensure, among other things, that the area between the Lebanon’s Litani River and the so-called Blue Line (the de facto border between Israel and Lebanon, roughly 30 km south of the river) is “free of any armed personnel, assets and weapons other than those of the Government of Lebanon and of UNIFIL.” The UN resolution also authorizes UNIFIL to “take all necessary action in areas of deployment of its forces and as it deems within its capabilities, to ensure that its area of operations is not utilized for hostile activities of any kind.” Unfortunately, UNIFIL has utterly failed to fulfill this mandate.

Meanwhile, Iran's new president is in New York enjoying the freedoms of America.