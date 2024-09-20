Investigation Launched Into Iran Sending Democrats Hacked Trump Campaign Info

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has officially launched an investigation into hacked materials that were stolen from the Trump campaign by Iran and distributed to Biden -- now Harris -- campaign officials earlier this year.

"On September 18, 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced that in 'late June and early July,' the Islamic Republic of Iran attempted to interfere with the upcoming presidential election by “sen[ding] unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with the Biden-Harris campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign," Jordan wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. "Since then, Iran has continued “to send stolen, non-public material” from President Trump’s campaign to the media. Iran’s actions raise serious concerns about foreign election interference targeting President Trump’s campaign to support President Biden’s and Vice President Harris’s campaigns."

Jordan is demanding a briefing from Wray about the situation and wants the following questions answered:

1. What material did Iran obtain from President Trump’s campaign? 2. To whom at the Biden for President or the Harris for President campaigns did the hackers send information and materials? 3. What actions did the Biden for President or the Harris for President campaigns take with regards to the material after it was received? 4. Who has the FBI interviewed in relation to this matter, including those individuals associated with the Biden for President or the Harris for President campaigns? 5. On what date did the FBI learn there had been a hack and exfiltration of nonpublic information from President Trump’s campaign? 6. On what date did the FBI authenticate the documents that Iran obtained from President Trump’s campaign? 7. How did the FBI authenticate the documents that Iran obtained from President Trump’s campaign? 8. On what date(s) did Iran provide the stolen documents to the Biden for President campaign or the Harris for President campaign? 9. On what date did the FBI first inform President Trump’s campaign it had been hacked? 10. On what date did the FBI first inform the Justice Department about the Iranian hack of President Trump’s campaign? 11. On what date did the FBI first inform the National Security Council about the Iranian hack of President Trump’s campaign? 12. On what date did information about the Iranian hack of President Trump’s campaign first appear in the Presidential Daily Brief? 13. Why did it take the FBI so long to inform President Trump’s campaign it had been hacked? 14. Did the FBI use any Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act authorities to surveil President Trump’s campaign? 15. Did President Trump receive a defensive briefing?

Biden and Harris campaign officials deny using the information transmitted by Iranian hackers.