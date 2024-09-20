UPDATE: Israel Takes Out Dozens of Top Hezbollah Terrorists in Precision Strike
Will We Be Allowed to Win?
Anyone Notice What Was Odd About the First Biden Cabinet Meeting in 11...
How the White House Tried to Clean Up Biden's Latest False Claim
Trump Has One Regret About the Debate
Anti-Woke Activist Notches Another Major Win for Corporate Neutrality
Secret Service Admits Security 'Failure' Surrounding First Trump Assassination Attempt
Post-Debate Poll Shares Telling Details About That 'Bounce' for Kamala Harris
California City Sues the State Over Law Attacking Parents' Rights
House Unanimously Votes to Increase Trump's Secret Service Protection
This U.S. Landmark Will Revert Back to Its Native American Name
Nail-biter: New Polling Deluge Depicts an Extremely Close Presidential Race
You Won't Believe What This Immigration 'Expert' Said About Terrorists Crossing the Southe...
Jamie Raskin Repeats Debunked Narrative That JD Vance Called School Shootings a 'Fact...
Tipsheet

Investigation Launched Into Iran Sending Democrats Hacked Trump Campaign Info

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 20, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has officially launched an investigation into hacked materials that were stolen from the Trump campaign by Iran and distributed to Biden -- now Harris -- campaign officials earlier this year. 

Advertisement

"On September 18, 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced that in 'late June and early July,' the Islamic Republic of Iran attempted to interfere with the upcoming presidential election by “sen[ding] unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with the Biden-Harris campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign," Jordan wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. "Since then, Iran has continued “to send stolen, non-public material” from President Trump’s campaign to the media. Iran’s actions raise serious concerns about foreign election interference targeting President Trump’s campaign to support President Biden’s and Vice President Harris’s campaigns."

Recommended

Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Jordan is demanding a briefing from Wray about the situation and wants the following questions answered:

1. What material did Iran obtain from President Trump’s campaign?

2. To whom at the Biden for President or the Harris for President campaigns did the hackers

send information and materials?

3. What actions did the Biden for President or the Harris for President campaigns take with

regards to the material after it was received?

4. Who has the FBI interviewed in relation to this matter, including those individuals

associated with the Biden for President or the Harris for President campaigns?

5. On what date did the FBI learn there had been a hack and exfiltration of nonpublic

information from President Trump’s campaign?

6. On what date did the FBI authenticate the documents that Iran obtained from President Trump’s campaign?

7. How did the FBI authenticate the documents that Iran obtained from President Trump’s campaign?

8. On what date(s) did Iran provide the stolen documents to the Biden for President

campaign or the Harris for President campaign?

9. On what date did the FBI first inform President Trump’s campaign it had been hacked?

10. On what date did the FBI first inform the Justice Department about the Iranian hack of President Trump’s campaign?

11. On what date did the FBI first inform the National Security Council about the Iranian hack of President Trump’s campaign?

12. On what date did information about the Iranian hack of President Trump’s campaign first appear in the Presidential Daily Brief?

13. Why did it take the FBI so long to inform President Trump’s campaign it had been hacked?

14. Did the FBI use any Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act authorities to surveil President Trump’s campaign?

15. Did President Trump receive a defensive briefing?

Advertisement

Biden and Harris campaign officials deny using the information transmitted by Iranian hackers.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event Matt Vespa
Secret Service Admits Security 'Failure' Surrounding First Trump Assassination Attempt Mia Cathell
UPDATE: Israel Takes Out Dozens of Top Hezbollah Terrorists in Precision Strike Katie Pavlich
Can Harris's Cynical, Run-Out-the Clock Campaign Succeed? Victor Davis Hanson
How the White House Tried to Clean Up Biden's Latest False Claim Leah Barkoukis
JD Vance Leaves New York Times Reporter Speechless, Proves Why Trump Picked Him Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event Matt Vespa
Advertisement