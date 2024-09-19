Man Arrested for Threatening to Assassinate Supreme Court Justices
Tipsheet

Guess Who Could Be Coming Back If Kamala Wins?

Katie Pavlich
September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're just 47 days away from Election Day and talk about who would fill the Cabinet for either President Donald Trump or President Kamala Harris is heating up. 

During an interview this week, former Secretary of State and twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hinted at a comeback should Harris win. She's making herself readily available in an "unofficial" capacity during the final weeks of the election. 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump plans to put Elon Musk and RFK Jr. is his Cabinet, or other high profile and powerful federal government positions, should he be victorious in November. 

“I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that looks at these things to make sure taxpayer money is spent in a good way,” Musk told Trump during a conversation on X in August. “I’d be happy to help out on such a commission.”

