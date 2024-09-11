Wait, That's Who Introduced Kamala to Her Husband?
Oh, So That's Who Helped With Kamala's Debate Prep

Katie Pavlich
September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Tuesday raising concerns about an attorney who worked to prepare Vice President Kamala Harris for the first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump. 

According to Jordan, top Google attorney Karen Dunn was heavily involved in debate prep while also defending the tech giant in a lawsuit from the Department of Justice, creating a massive conflict of interest. 

"According to recent reports, a lead attorney defending Google in United States v. Google LLC, a high-profile antitrust case led by the Department of Justice, is simultaneously advising Vice President Harris ahead of the presidential debate. In light of existing evidence that the Biden-Harris Administration pressured and colluded with Google to censor the lawful speech of American citizens, we write to request a briefing about how the Department of Justice is working to combat potential conflicts of interest and political bias in United States v. Google LLC," Jordan wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland. 

"According to recent press coverage, Karen Dunn, a 'lead attorney' representing Google in the antitrust case United States v. Google LLC, is also simultaneously leading Vice President Harris's preparations for the September 10 presidential debate. This apparent conflict of interest raises serious concerns about whether Dunn's relationship with key figures in the Biden-Harris Administration creates a conflict of interest that could inappropriately bias the Department’s approach in United States v. Google LLC," the letter continues. "Given this potential conflict of interest, we request a briefing on how the Department of Justice is working to combat this and other potential conflicts of interest and political bias in United States v. Google LLC."

If you missed the debate, catch up on our coverage here. You can support our journalism and ongoing coverage of the 2024 presidential election by becoming a VIP member, which can be accessed here

