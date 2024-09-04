Is Kamala Trying to Get Out of Debating Trump?

We're less than one week away from the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. It's set to take place on September 10 at 9 p.m. et. ABC News is the host.

But as the clock ticks down to the big event, the Harris campaign is still arguing over the rules, stoking suspicion their candidate is trying to bail out. They want microphones on. The rules will have microphone off after allotted time for a question runs out.

The Trump team has already agreed to the current rules and former President Trump offered Harris a number of debates. She only accepted one.

Meanwhile, Harris is still hiding from the press and from voters. She'll be in debate prep for the remainder of the week. Trump will participate in a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday night.