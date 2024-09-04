IDF Releases Awful Details About Where Hostages Were Executed

The Israeli Defense Forces released new details Wednesday about the location and conditions where Iran's Hamas terrorists held six hostages, including American Hersch Goldberg-Polin, before executing them over the weekend.

The opening of the tunnel where they were held, deep underground in the Gaza Strip, is under a child's room. Murals of Disney characters adorn the walls.

Our troops found drawings, stuffed animals and the tunnel entrance to where 6 Israeli hostages were held for over 300 days in a terrorist tunnel. The hostages were murdered in cold blood by Hamas.



Hamas hid behind their civilians in order to kill ours. pic.twitter.com/lWTfCt3gqS — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 4, 2024

Given the severely underweight state of the hostages when their bodies were recovered by IDF, it was clear they were being starved by their captors.

Hamas is still holding more than 100 hostages in Gaza, including seven Americans, and has rejected a number of ceasefire deals agreed to by the Israeli government. Hamas put out a directive to execute remaining hostages if IDF attempts to rescue them.

"Hamas still holds 101 hostages in Gaza, including women, children, and the elderly. We will not stop until every hostage is brought home."



The IDF International Spokesperson, @LTC_Shoshani , regarding the recovery of the bodies of 6 hostages: pic.twitter.com/JXKFJRZbQc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 1, 2024