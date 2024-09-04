FLASHBACK: Kamala Wanted Trump Banned From Twitter
IDF Releases Awful Details About Where Hostages Were Executed

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 04, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano

The Israeli Defense Forces released new details Wednesday about the location and conditions where Iran's Hamas terrorists held six hostages, including American Hersch Goldberg-Polin, before executing them over the weekend. 

The opening of the tunnel where they were held, deep underground in the Gaza Strip, is under a child's room. Murals of Disney characters adorn the walls. 

Given the severely underweight state of the hostages when their bodies were recovered by IDF, it was clear they were being starved by their captors. 

Hamas is still holding more than 100 hostages in Gaza, including seven Americans, and has rejected a number of ceasefire deals agreed to by the Israeli government. Hamas put out a directive to execute remaining hostages if IDF attempts to rescue them. 

