FLASHBACK: Kamala Wanted Trump Banned From Twitter

During her first failed presidential campaign in 2019, then Senator Kamala Harris personally wrote to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and demanded then President Donald Trump be banned from the social media platform.
When then Senator Kamala Harris called for Donald Trump to be banned from Twitter, even Jake Tapper was horrified:— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 29, 2024
Jake Tapper: "You wrote to Twitter and the CEO Jack Dorsey and asked him to take away the president's Twitter handle.
How is that not a violation of free speech?… pic.twitter.com/y9nYwp7wky
Fast forward to today and a top censorship advocate in the Biden White House, which repeatedly pressured social media companies to eliminate information contrary and inconvenient to their political narratives, is now working as Harris' deputy campaign manager.
The Zuckerberg story was big:— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) August 28, 2024
The White House pressured Meta to illegally censor factual information about COVID and Hunter’s laptop.
Even bigger:
The person responsible for this was former Director of Digital Strategy @Rob_Flaherty.
He's now Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager. pic.twitter.com/hfMUdmStJA
Further, Harris' vice presidential pick is also a big fan of censorship.
"There's no guarantee to free speech around misinformation," Walz said. "Especially around our democracy."
HOLY SH!T— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 7, 2024
Governor Tim Walz: NO RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH if the government decides it is misinformation or hateful
This man is a dangerous commie pic.twitter.com/hE8xGcRx87
