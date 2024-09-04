FLASHBACK: Kamala Wanted Trump Banned From Twitter

During her first failed presidential campaign in 2019, then Senator Kamala Harris personally wrote to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and demanded then President Donald Trump be banned from the social media platform.

When then Senator Kamala Harris called for Donald Trump to be banned from Twitter, even Jake Tapper was horrified:

Jake Tapper: "You wrote to Twitter and the CEO Jack Dorsey and asked him to take away the president's Twitter handle.

How is that not a violation of free speech?… pic.twitter.com/y9nYwp7wky — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 29, 2024

Fast forward to today and a top censorship advocate in the Biden White House, which repeatedly pressured social media companies to eliminate information contrary and inconvenient to their political narratives, is now working as Harris' deputy campaign manager.

The Zuckerberg story was big:



The White House pressured Meta to illegally censor factual information about COVID and Hunter’s laptop.



Even bigger:



The person responsible for this was former Director of Digital Strategy @Rob_Flaherty.



He's now Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager. pic.twitter.com/hfMUdmStJA — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) August 28, 2024

Further, Harris' vice presidential pick is also a big fan of censorship.

"There's no guarantee to free speech around misinformation," Walz said. "Especially around our democracy."