IDF Releases Awful Details About Where Hostages Were Executed
DOJ Just Made an Announcement About Russia and the Election. Does Anyone Believe...
Is Kamala Trying to Get Out of Debating Trump?
Uh, Joe, Do You Realize What You Just Said?
Michigan Judge Hands Down Ruling on Whether Kennedy's Name Will Remain on the...
Trump Dominates Harris on the Economy in Every Swing State
Tim Walz Subpoenaed Over COVID Fraud
The Biden Administration Looks to Be Eying a New Immigration Move
Here’s Why This Navy Warship Commander Was Relieved of Duty
Exclusive: Private Polling Shows Intriguing Movement in Key Presidential, Senate States
UPDATE: Shooter Identified in Georgia School Shooting That Left Four Dead
We're Learning More About Trump's PA Rally Security...and the Revelations Are Damning
Fani Willis' Daughter Was Just Arrested
Jim Jordan Launches Inquiry Into Jack Smith's 'Latest Sham Indictment'
Tipsheet

FLASHBACK: Kamala Wanted Trump Banned From Twitter

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 04, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During her first failed presidential campaign in 2019, then Senator Kamala Harris personally wrote to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and demanded then President Donald Trump be banned from the social media platform. 

Advertisement

Fast forward to today and a top censorship advocate in the Biden White House, which repeatedly pressured social media companies to eliminate information contrary and inconvenient to their political narratives, is now working as Harris' deputy campaign manager.

Recommended

Fani Willis' Daughter Was Just Arrested Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Further, Harris' vice presidential pick is also a big fan of censorship.

"There's no guarantee to free speech around misinformation," Walz said. "Especially around our democracy." 

Tags: BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fani Willis' Daughter Was Just Arrested Mia Cathell
Is Kamala Trying to Get Out of Debating Trump? Katie Pavlich
UPDATE: Shooter Identified in Georgia School Shooting That Left Four Dead Madeline Leesman
What Really Happened to JD Vance in Erie Salena Zito
Tim Walz Subpoenaed Over COVID Fraud Rebecca Downs
IDF Releases Awful Details About Where Hostages Were Executed Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fani Willis' Daughter Was Just Arrested Mia Cathell
Advertisement