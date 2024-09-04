FLASHBACK: Kamala Wanted Trump Banned From Twitter
DOJ Just Made an Announcement About Russia and the Election. Does Anyone Believe Them?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 04, 2024 2:15 PM
The Department of Justice announced Wednesday it has seized dozens of online domains used by Russian agents and spies to "influence" the upcoming presidential election. Two employees of television network Russia Today [RT], which no longer broadcasts in the United States, have been indicted. 

“The Justice Department is seizing 32 internet domains that the Russian government and Russian government-sponsored actors have used to engage in a covert campaign to interfere in and influence the outcome of our country’s elections,” Attorney General Merrick Garland released in a statement. “As alleged in our court filings, President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, including Sergei Kiriyenko, directed Russian public relations companies to promote disinformation and state-sponsored narratives as part of a campaign to influence the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election."

"An internal planning document created by the Kremlin states that a goal of the campaign is to secure Russia’s preferred outcome in the election. The sites we are seizing today were filled with Russian government propaganda that had been created by the Kremlin to reduce international support for Ukraine, bolster pro-Russian policies and interests, and influence voters in the United States and other countries," Garland continued. "Our actions today make clear that the Justice Department will be aggressive in countering and disrupting attempts by the Russian government, or any other malign actor, to interfere in our elections and undermine our democracy."

According to Garland and an indictment, the agents planned to pay social media influencers in the U.S. to spread propaganda about the 2024 presidential election without disclosing where the information was coming from. 

Given the lies from intelligence officials, Democratic lawmakers and the media about Russia over the years, people are skeptical. 

