Trump Pays Respects to Servicemembers Murdered at Abbey Gate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 26, 2024 10:45 AM
Screenshot of Fox News/Townhall Media

August 26, 2024 marks the three year anniversary of the suicide bombing of Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport during the Biden administration's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Thirteen U.S. servicemembers were killed in the blast, with dozens more wounded and hundreds of civilians. 

To mark the solemn occasion, former President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery Monday morning. 

To mark the fall of Kabul earlier in the month, the Taliban held a military parade featuring U.S. military equipment that was left behind during the chaotic exit. 

The Biden administration maintains the Afghanistan withdrawal was a "success" and the "greatest airlift in history." President Biden released a statement about the anniversary from Delaware. 

