Trump Pays Respects to Servicemembers Murdered at Abbey Gate

August 26, 2024 marks the three year anniversary of the suicide bombing of Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport during the Biden administration's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Thirteen U.S. servicemembers were killed in the blast, with dozens more wounded and hundreds of civilians.

Advertisement

3 years ago today, 13 American service members were killed in a suicide bombing at Abbey Gate during the withdrawal of Afghanistan.



We owe it to the Gold Star families to uncover the truth and hold accountable those responsible for their tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/aYB2uGdaQ4 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 26, 2024

To mark the solemn occasion, former President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery Monday morning.

President Trump honors the 13 heroes killed in the Harris-Biden botched Afghanistan withdrawal three years ago today 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1KZMHvnV4h — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2024

President Trump with the families of Taylor Hoover and Nicole Gee at Arlington National Cemetery, paying respects to the 13 service members lost 3 years ago today at Abbey Gate. pic.twitter.com/oWTy9QcNmK — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 26, 2024

To mark the fall of Kabul earlier in the month, the Taliban held a military parade featuring U.S. military equipment that was left behind during the chaotic exit.

JUST IN: 🇦🇫 🇺🇸 The Taliban held a military parade using United States military equipment that was left behind after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.



This parade marks the third anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in the nation. pic.twitter.com/oZzg0RuAo5 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) August 14, 2024

The Biden administration maintains the Afghanistan withdrawal was a "success" and the "greatest airlift in history." President Biden released a statement about the anniversary from Delaware.