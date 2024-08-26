Not Even the Media Is Buying Kamala's Latest Ad About the Border

During the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last week, the Democratic Party did their best to rebrand Vice President Kamala Harris as a "tough on the border" prosecutor who took on drug cartels and illegal immigration. That of course isn't true and as President Joe Biden's Border Czar, Harris has overseen the largest influx of illegal immigration in United States history. She's visited the U.S.-southern border with Mexico one time and just for a few hours.

🚨FLASHBACK 🚨



Kamala Harris said it was "outrageous and a stain on our national character" when the Trump Admin was accused of not being able to account for 545 illegal immigrant children.



As border czar Harris has lost OVER 290,000 illegal immigrant children. https://t.co/6aph3qyrxq pic.twitter.com/Yo95AVPzdr — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 20, 2024

Kamala imported over 10 million illegal immigrants.



Unvetted and unvettable fighting-aged men.



Even put them up in hotels.



Monstrous Tren de Aragua gang members from Venezuela.



Who are brutally beating, raping, and murdering.



Including Laken Riley.https://t.co/721PbGAH3A — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 26, 2024

Regardless of the facts, Team Harris is shamelessly lying about her record in a new television advertisement. The details are so phony, even her usual allies in the media are calling her out.

Brutal ABC clip on Kamala using Trump border wall images in campaign ads after working against it:



KARL: There are at least 3 points in that ad that show the border wall - Donald Trump’s border wall. Is it now the position of Democrats that they favored the border wall?” pic.twitter.com/N0oZCC5qLv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 26, 2024

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump visited the border in Arizona last week and brought victims of Harris' policies and illegal immigrant crime with him to tell their stories.