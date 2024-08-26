Trump Pays Respects to Servicemembers Murdered at Abbey Gate
Here's What Has Dem Pollsters Panicking About Kamala Harris
ABC News Host Tried to Spin Kamala's Health Care Policy in Front of...
Here's What Hezbollah Amassed to Strike Israel
What Is Happening In The Ukraine War Should Scare The Hell Out Of...
USSS Drops Protection of RFK Jr.
Biden, Harris Release Statements on Anniversary of Abbey Gate Bombing
Trump Has Some Questions for ABC News Ahead of September Debate, Says to...
Cotton Sums Up the Republicans Who Spoke at the DNC in Three Words
'The Electoral College Is So Stupid'—Part One
Meet the New Boss, Same as the Old Boss
The Corrupt Media Are Rabid Democrat Stenographers
More Proof That Walz Is a Pathological Liar
Joe Biden Might Soon Become Donald Trump's Best Friend
Tipsheet

Not Even the Media Is Buying Kamala's Latest Ad About the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 26, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

During the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last week, the Democratic Party did their best to rebrand Vice President Kamala Harris as a "tough on the border" prosecutor who took on drug cartels and illegal immigration. That of course isn't true and as President Joe Biden's Border Czar, Harris has overseen the largest influx of illegal immigration in United States history. She's visited the U.S.-southern border with Mexico one time and just for a few hours. 

Advertisement

Regardless of the facts, Team Harris is shamelessly lying about her record in a new television advertisement. The details are so phony, even her usual allies in the media are calling her out. 

Recommended

What Is Happening In The Ukraine War Should Scare The Hell Out Of Us Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump visited the border in Arizona last week and brought victims of Harris' policies and illegal immigrant crime with him to tell their stories. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is Happening In The Ukraine War Should Scare The Hell Out Of Us Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Has Dem Pollsters Panicking About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
More Proof That Walz Is a Pathological Liar Guy Benson
ABC News Host Tried to Spin Kamala's Health Care Policy in Front of This GOP Senator. It Got Messy. Matt Vespa
Trump Has Some Questions for ABC News Ahead of September Debate, Says to 'Stay Tuned' Leah Barkoukis
'The Electoral College Is So Stupid'—Part One Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Is Happening In The Ukraine War Should Scare The Hell Out Of Us Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement