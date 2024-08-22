I’m Getting Worried About Kamala
Tipsheet

Supreme Court Strikes a Blow to Illegal Aliens Registering to Vote

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 22, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt York, File

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a new Arizona law -- which requires individuals to provide proof of citizenship in order to register to vote -- can go into effect immediately. 

The Republican National Committee is celebrating the decision as a win for election integrity.

“This is a major victory for election integrity that upholds a simple principle: American elections must be decided by American citizens. While Democrats have worked to undermine basic election safeguards and make it easier for non-citizens to vote, we have fought tooth and nail to preserve citizenship requirements, see the law enforced, and secure our elections. The Supreme Court has sided with the RNC, and the American people, to protect the vote in November," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley released in a statement.

"It is illegal for non-citizens to vote, and states must be allowed to enforce the law. We filed an emergency application in the Supreme Court to allow Arizona to enforce its proof of citizenship laws. The Democratic Attorney General and Secretary of State of Arizona refused to take action to enforce the law, so the RNC and Arizona Legislature petitioned the US Supreme Court to get the law enforced before November," the RNC continues. 

The emergency appeal was backed by 24 Attorneys General. 

