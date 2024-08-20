Is Trump About to Land a Mega Endorsement?
Save America From Kamala's Communism
Whoa: Unemployment Has Been ‘Revised’ and the Numbers Are Not Good
Watch Trump Shut Down a Reporter Who Hurled This Absurd Question at Him...
These Dem Women Don't Know the Lyrics to Our National Anthem
Maine Shows Just What's Wrong With Ranked-Choice Voting
The DNC's Bizarre Segregation Continues With Prayer Rooms
Hillary Clinton Spoke at the DNC. It Went Just As You’d Expect.
Seven School Districts in This State Promote Transgender Ideology
What the Dems Got Egregiously Wrong About Trump's Economic Record
Beshear Makes 'Vile' Remark Calling for Member of Vance's Family to Get Raped
Harris Surrogate: We Expect the 'News' Media to Do Our Explaining for Us,...
Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed
Dems at the DNC Whine About Abortion Access, but Here's the Catch
Tipsheet

JD Vance Has a Theory About Why the DNC is in Chicago

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 20, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Republican vice presidential candidate and U.S. Senator JD Vance held a press conference in Wisconsin Tuesday after the Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago Monday night. During his remarks, Vance offered a theory about why the DNC is being held in the Windy City. Over the weekend, 30 people were shot in gang related violence and Chicago businesses have boarded up their windows in preparation for rioting. 

Advertisement

Vance was referring to Walz' lies about his military record and stolen valor, which include him falsely stating he carried weapons in war, lying about being deployed to a war zone, embellishing his rank and more. 

Recommended

Watch Trump Shut Down a Reporter Who Hurled This Absurd Question at Him in Michigan Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, his military record isn't the only thing Walz has lied about. He also claimed he wouldn't have children without IVF. His wife was never given IVF treatments. Their children were conceived and born naturally. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Trump Shut Down a Reporter Who Hurled This Absurd Question at Him in Michigan Matt Vespa
Whoa: Unemployment Has Been ‘Revised’ and the Numbers Are Not Good Katie Pavlich
Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed Madeline Leesman
Is Trump About to Land a Mega Endorsement? Katie Pavlich
'Who Wants to Tell Him?': Why One Line From Union Boss's DNC Speech Stands Out Leah Barkoukis
Trump Shares Debate Update He Received From Harris's Campaign Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Trump Shut Down a Reporter Who Hurled This Absurd Question at Him in Michigan Matt Vespa
Advertisement