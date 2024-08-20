JD Vance Has a Theory About Why the DNC is in Chicago

Republican vice presidential candidate and U.S. Senator JD Vance held a press conference in Wisconsin Tuesday after the Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago Monday night. During his remarks, Vance offered a theory about why the DNC is being held in the Windy City. Over the weekend, 30 people were shot in gang related violence and Chicago businesses have boarded up their windows in preparation for rioting.

JD VANCE: They held the convention in Chicago so that Tim Walz could accurately say that he’s been in a war zone. pic.twitter.com/nLRNV7dBDx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

Chicago is all boarded up just in time for the DNC Convention.



Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and the radical left is bringing that “Joy” to a town near you! pic.twitter.com/DyVMQcSKYu — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 19, 2024

Vance was referring to Walz' lies about his military record and stolen valor, which include him falsely stating he carried weapons in war, lying about being deployed to a war zone, embellishing his rank and more.

🚨NEW SUPERCUT: Here are twenty documented instances of Governor Tim Walz falsely claiming his rank of Command Sergeant Major.



This is textbook Stolen Valor.pic.twitter.com/iKV58ZLYNS — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 16, 2024

Meanwhile, his military record isn't the only thing Walz has lied about. He also claimed he wouldn't have children without IVF. His wife was never given IVF treatments. Their children were conceived and born naturally.