Trump Campaign Slams Harris' False Claims on Inflation

The Biden-Harris administration is bizarrely celebrating the latest news from the consumer price index and falsely implying prices are down as the inflation rate dips below three percent.

"We have more work to do to lower costs for hardworking Americans, but we are making real progress, with wages rising faster than prices for 17 months in a row," the Biden-Harris White House said Wednesday.

Prices aren't down, they're up by 30 percent since January 2021. When inflation cools, prices don't magically go back to where they were prior to inflation. Further, wages are stagnant.

NEW: Overall prices are up 20.2% since Kamala took office, according to a brand new inflation report. pic.twitter.com/oRXGFAGxW1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2024

The Trump administration is slamming the delusion.

“Under Kamala Harris, everything costs 20 percent more than it did under President Trump, working families are having to spend 30 percent more for baby food, and the price of gasoline is up 50 percent. America cannot afford another four years of Kamala’s failed economic policies," the Trump campaign released in a statement Wednesday. "President Trump has a proven track record of making this country prosperous and affordable, and Americans can trust him to put more money back in their pockets again."

The RNC is also piling on and voters are feeling the pain.

“Kamala Harris can claim her campaign is ‘bringing the joy back,’ but her economic policies have brought a joyless July for Americans struggling to pay the bills. While dangerously liberal Kamala Harris deflects blame to other Americans for inflation doubling since she took office, prices tell a different story—groceries are up 21.6%, rent is up 22%, electricity is up 31.7%, and car insurance has increased 53.4% . Americans know that Harris is to blame for their empty pockets and that is why they will vote for President Trump to make America wealthy again," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said.