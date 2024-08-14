Is Google Censoring the Trump Assassination Attempt While a 'Glitch' Benefits Kamala?
Is This Harris' Most Shameless Flip-Flop Yet?
Caught Sleeping on the Job? Trump's Secret Service Detail Is an Absolute Disaster
Trump-Vance Campaign Responds After Harris's Latest Position on Medicare for All
CNN Anchor Presses Harris-Walz Campaign Spox About VP's Refusal to Face Media
Government Is Reportedly Considering Google Breakup After Antitrust Ruling
Judge Juan Merchan Yet Again Rejects Call to Recuse
'Khelif Is a Man': Female Boxer Who Trained With Suspected 'Transgender' Olympian Speaks...
Biden's Rants and Stumbles at Yet Another Cancer Event, but His Remarks Before...
An Illegal Alien Was Accused of Raping a Teenage Girl. What Happened Next...
People Sure Have Thoughts on the Timing of This Damning NYT Report on...
Kamala: I'll Close Illegal Immigrant Detention Centers 'On Day One'
Will Poll 'Hype' and 'Joy' Affect the Election?
Due to Unprecedented Border Crossings, 'Asylum Seekers' Will Be Processed Faster at This...
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Slams Harris' False Claims on Inflation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 14, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The Biden-Harris administration is bizarrely celebrating the latest news from the consumer price index and falsely implying prices are down as the inflation rate dips below three percent. 

Advertisement

"We have more work to do to lower costs for hardworking Americans, but we are making real progress, with wages rising faster than prices for 17 months in a row," the Biden-Harris White House said Wednesday. 

Prices aren't down, they're up by 30 percent since January 2021. When inflation cools, prices don't magically go back to where they were prior to inflation. Further, wages are stagnant. 

The Trump administration is slamming the delusion. 

“Under Kamala Harris, everything costs 20 percent more than it did under President Trump, working families are having to spend 30 percent more for baby food, and the price of gasoline is up 50 percent. America cannot afford another four years of Kamala’s failed economic policies," the Trump campaign released in a statement Wednesday. "President Trump has a proven track record of making this country prosperous and affordable, and Americans can trust him to put more money back in their pockets again."

The RNC is also piling on and voters are feeling the pain. 

Recommended

Caught Sleeping on the Job? Trump's Secret Service Detail Is an Absolute Disaster Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Kamala Harris can claim her campaign is ‘bringing the joy back,’ but her economic policies have brought a joyless July for Americans struggling to pay the bills. While dangerously liberal Kamala Harris deflects blame to other Americans for inflation doubling since she took office, prices tell a different story—groceries are up 21.6%, rent is up 22%, electricity is up 31.7%, and car insurance has increased 53.4% . Americans know that Harris is to blame for their empty pockets and that is why they will vote for President Trump to make America wealthy again," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Caught Sleeping on the Job? Trump's Secret Service Detail Is an Absolute Disaster Matt Vespa
Is This Harris' Most Shameless Flip-Flop Yet? Katie Pavlich
Biden's Rants and Stumbles at Yet Another Cancer Event, but His Remarks Before Were Even Worse Rebecca Downs
Anyone Notice This Anomaly During Ilhan Omar's Election Returns? Matt Vespa
People Sure Have Thoughts on the Timing of This Damning NYT Report on Hunter Biden Rebecca Downs
What the Kamala Harris Campaign Is Doing With Google Ads Fits the Definition of Fake News Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Caught Sleeping on the Job? Trump's Secret Service Detail Is an Absolute Disaster Matt Vespa
Advertisement