KJP Issues a Whopper About Biden's View on Taxing Tips

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 12, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked about Vice President Kamala Harris' newly found position there should be "no tax on tips" -- a policy idea she clearly stole from former President Donald Trump. 

Jean Pierre then claimed President Joe Biden also supports the policy, which is a lie. 

Just last year the Biden/Harris IRS introduced a new tax snitch line for tips, especially earned from the service industry.

"The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service today issued Notice 2023-13, which contains a proposed revenue procedure that would establish the Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) program, a voluntary tip reporting program between the IRS and employers in various service industries. The IRS is issuing this guidance in proposed form to provide an opportunity for public comment," the IRS boasted in a press release. "The proposed SITCA program is designed to take advantage of advancements in point-of-sale, time and attendance systems, and electronic payment settlement methods to improve tip reporting compliance."

