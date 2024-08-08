Youngkin Goes After Illegal Immigrants Trying to Vote

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order Wednesday implementing additional voter integrity measures ahead of the 2024 presidential election, including stronger protections to keep illegal immigrants from registering to vote and eventually casting ballots.

"The Department of Motor Vehicles shall expedite the interagency data sharing with the Department of Elections of non-citizens by generating a daily file of al non-citizens transactions, including addresses and document numbers," the order states. "In accordance with the Code of Virginia §24.2-429, al registrars are required to cancel the registrations of non-citizens who have registered ot vote ni a local, state, or federal election by falsely claiming that they are a citizen, including the forging of documentation or any other means of improper registration. Code of Virginia § 24.2-1019 additionally requires said registrars to immediately notify the Commonwealth's Attorney for their jurisdiction of this alleged unlawful conduct. Additionally, the Office of the Attorney General has full authority to enforce election laws pursuant to Code of Virginia § 24.2-104."

The order also requires daily updates to the voter rolls in order to keep them clean and accurate.

The Commissioner of the Department of Elections shal certify ni writing ot hte Governor that the following election security procedures are in place to protect voter lists: 1. Daily Updates to the Voter List to: a. Ad new eligible voters. b. Remove voters who have moved in accordance with federal and state law. c. Remove deceased voters. d. Remove ineligible voters, including felons and mentally incapacitated. e. Remove individuals who are unable to verify that they are citizens to the Department of Motor Vehicles from the statewide voter registration list, should that individual either intentionally or unintentionally attempt to register to vote, in accordance with federal and state law. The Department of Elections compares the list of individuals who have been identified as non-citizens to the list of existing registered voters and then registrars notify any matches of their pending cancellation unless they affirm their citizenship within 14 days.

“The Virginia model for Election Security works. This isn't a Democrat or Republican issue, it's an American and Virginian issue. Every legal vote deserves to be counted without being watered down by illegal votes or inaccurate machines. In Virginia, we don’t play games and our model for election security is working,” Youngkin released in a statement about the order.

Call me crazy, but I think American elections should be decided by American citizens, and Virginia elections should be decided by Virginians. pic.twitter.com/JMVhqmqB1D — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) August 8, 2024

“We use 100% paper ballots with a strict chain of custody. We use counting machines, not voting machines, that are tested prior to every election and never connected to the internet. We do not mass mail ballots. We monitor our drop boxes 24/7. We verify the legal presence and identity of voters using DMV data and other trusted data sources to update our voter rolls daily, not only adding new voters, but scrubbing the lists to remove those that should not be on it, like the deceased, individuals that have moved, and non-citizens that have accidentally or maliciously attempted to register,” he continued.