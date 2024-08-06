Did Kamala Just Pick Bernie Sanders for VP?
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Reacts to Kamala's VP Pick

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 06, 2024 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

The Trump campaign is reacting to Vice President Kamala Harris choosing Democratic Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential race for the White House. 

"It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State. While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks’," the campaign released Tuesday after the announcement. "From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide. If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare."

Ahead of Harris' final decision, the Trump campaign and the RNC started going after Walz and his far left record in Minnesota. 

