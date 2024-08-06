Trump Campaign Reacts to Kamala's VP Pick
Tipsheet

Did Kamala Just Pick Bernie Sanders for VP?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 06, 2024 10:00 AM
Democratic National Convention via AP

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris made her pick for vice president Tuesday morning. 

Democratic Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota has been tapped as her running mate with less than three months to go before the 2024 presidential election in November. 

Walz was U.S. Senator Bernie Sander's choice for the ticket and campaigned in Minnesota for far left Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar last week. 

"U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders stopped in northeast Minneapolis on Saturday to lead hundreds in a get-out-the-vote rally for U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar as she seeks a fourth term in Congress," the Star Tribune reported. "Sanders, the Vermont independent who has twice sought the Democratic presidential nomination, told the crowd at Thomas Edison High School that Omar, a Democrat, 'is one of the outstanding members of the United States Congress' and that he was proud to work with her."

“I had the opportunity to talk to your governor a few days ago and I am very impressed by him,” Sanders told Minnesota Public Radio while he was in the state. "I hope very much that the vice president elects a running mate who will speak up and take on powerful corporate interests...and I think Tim Walz is somebody who could do that.”

As an advocate for socialism, Walz' policies line up with Sanders. He's also a proponent of illegal immigration. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

