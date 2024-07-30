KJP Can't Explain Biden's Flip Flop Attack on the Supreme Court
State Department Stonewalls Information on Iranian Spy Ring

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 30, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

The State Department is refusing to turn over information related to former top advisor and Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley after his security clearance was pulled among allegations he shared classified information with the Iranian regime. 

In a letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch are threatening subpoenas if the stonewalling continues. 

"The Department’s failure to cooperate with our repeated inquiries dating back to June 2023 into the suspension of Mr. Robert Malley’s security clearance is deeply troubling. Mr. Malley’s alleged misconduct is serious, and the Department’s lack of transparency and blatant disregard for the urgency of our requests is unacceptable," the letter states. 

"On May 6, 2024, we sent you a letter requesting immediate answers to several questions regarding Mr. Malley’s security clearance. Since then, we have gotten more information from the press than we have from you or your representatives. We have been made aware that there may be a classified response to our letter but have yet to receive it. This vague assurance, however, failed to include any information on when we could expect your reply or whether it would address all of our questions. We also note your lack of response to Questions for the Record from Ranking Member Risch about how you would handle your own involvement in the Malley case, given your longstanding personal relationship with Mr. Malley."

McCaul and Risch want the requested information by August 2, 2024. 

"Should the Department miss this deadline, we will be compelled to pursue compulsory processes to secure any documents, materials, and testimony relevant to our investigations from key members of your team," they continued. 

More background on the situation from Republican Congressman Michael Waltz: 

