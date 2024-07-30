FEC Complaint: Biden-Harris Campaign Committed 'Unprecedented Violation' of the Law

A complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission last week by Citizens United and a number of state Republican Party chapters, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are accused of violating federal law in the hours after Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on July 21.

"This complaint is filed pursuant to 52 U.S.C. § 30109(a)(1) against Kamala Harris (FEC DI P80000722), Harris for President (f/k/a Biden for President) (FEC DI 00703975), and Keana Spencer, in her official capacity as Treasurer, for an unprecedented $96 million violation of 52 U.S.C. §30116(f)," the complaint, submitted July 24, 2024 states. "Importantly, Biden and Harris were not their party's nominees for President and Vice President, respectively, for the 2024 general election at the time this all happened. Notably, there also is no record on the FEC's website that Biden filed any paperwork with the Commission announcing that he was no longer a candidate for President, as other candidates do when they withdraw from a race.'"

When Biden announced he would not seek re-election, weeks prior to being nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, his campaign war chest of $96 million was transferred to Kamala Harris after a name change on FEC paperwork.

Was the War Chest Transfer From Biden to Harris Legal?

https://t.co/o0nbG6sVwO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2024

"In fact, while Harris filed paperwork with the Commission announcing that she was no longer seeking reelection as Vice President, 6 Biden did not file any corresponding paperwork. Based on the FEC's website,' which reflects the Committee's reported financial condition as of the end of the second quarter, Harris has assumed in one fell swoop almost $96 million in campaign funds donated to Biden for President for Biden's presidential campaign, not to mention the substantial non-monetary assets the Committee has acquired and developed, thereby resulting in excessive contributions to Harris of at least the same magnitude in violation of 52 U.S.C. § 30116(f).8," the complaint continues. "In light of the unprecedented scale of this brazen misappropriation of campaign funds by a federal candidate, as well as the proximity to the November general election, complainants respectfully ask the Federal Election Commission ("FEC" or "Commission") to immediately review this matter and to take all appropriate enforcement actions to hold the respondents accountable for this massive campaign finance violation."

This FEC complaint makes crystal clear that the Harris maneuver to take almost $100M of Biden campaign $ was illegal. Harris is likely assuming that @FEC can't move quickly enough to stop her before the election, but that doesn't make it legal! https://t.co/cVc8CVjf41 — Charlie Spies (@cspiesdc) July 25, 2024

It is unclear whether the FEC will issue a review of the alleged violations.

Meanwhile, Democrats on Capitol Hill are intimidating FEC Chairman Sean Cooksey after he questioned the legality of the war chest transfer.