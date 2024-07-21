'Democracy' Democrats Destroyed For Staging a Coup Against Biden
Is Biden's Cabinet Now Joining the Plot to Oust Joe?
BREAKING: Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race
There's One Top Dem Who Wants Biden to Stay in the Race
Tim Alberta Just Said Something That Should Send Dems Into Total Panic
A Major Lie From the Secret Service About the Trump Assassination Attempt Just...
'Not Fit to Run...Not Fit to Serve': Republican Leaders Demand Biden's Resignation
The GOD Thing: Have You Noticed?
Does Boebert Really Want This Cabinet Position in a Possible Trump Administration?
How Conservatives Are Reacting to Biden Dropping Out of the Race
Here's the First Democrat to Call on Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle to...
The Dems May Have Found Someone Worse Than Kamala to Replace Biden
Joe Manchin Breaks From Biden
Trump Reveals Chilling Details of Would-Be Assassination
Tipsheet

Trump Responds to Biden Bailing on His Campaign

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 21, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo, File

Taking to Truth Social Sunday afternoon, former President Donald Trump responded to President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House. 

Advertisement

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said. 

Republican Senator JD Vance, the GOP vice presidential candidate, is calling on Biden to resign. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Since the disastrous June 27 debate, the Trump campaign has argued they are ready to take on any candidate Democrats may put up should Biden drop out of the race. 

After posting a letter announcing his resignation from the campaign, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the ticket. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race Matt Vespa
LIVE UPDATES: Biden Bails on His 2024 Campaign
A Major Lie From the Secret Service About the Trump Assassination Attempt Just Got Busted Matt Vespa
The Dems May Have Found Someone Worse Than Kamala to Replace Biden Sarah Arnold
'Democracy' Democrats Destroyed For Staging a Coup Against Biden Katie Pavlich
The GOD Thing: Have You Noticed? Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Advertisement