Trump Responds to Biden Bailing on His Campaign

Taking to Truth Social Sunday afternoon, former President Donald Trump responded to President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said.

Republican Senator JD Vance, the GOP vice presidential candidate, is calling on Biden to resign.

If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President?



Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief.



There is no middle ground. — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 21, 2024

Since the disastrous June 27 debate, the Trump campaign has argued they are ready to take on any candidate Democrats may put up should Biden drop out of the race.

After posting a letter announcing his resignation from the campaign, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the ticket.