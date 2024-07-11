Biden Admits He's 'Catching Hell' From the First Lady

Speaking to reporters at his "big boy" press conference in Washington D.C. Thursday night, President Joe Biden said he was "catching hell" from First Lady Jill Biden over actions from White House staff.

Advertisement

BIDEN: "I love my staff, but they add things! They add things all the time at the very end. I'm catching HELL from my wife for that!" pic.twitter.com/DGSXKcmE0Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2024

Biden also said he was listening to his "commander in chief," but didn't reveal who that person is.

BIDEN: "I'm following the advice of my commander-in-chief" 😳 pic.twitter.com/FdspE1UIQf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

Some people have a theory about who he's referring to.

When Biden said he's following the advice of his "Commander-in-Chief,” he means Obama - you know, the actual president — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) July 11, 2024

The First Lady has been on the campaign trail this week on behalf of her husband.

"For all the talk out there about this race, Joe has made it clear that he's all in. That's the decision he's made and just as he has always supported my career, I am all in too. I know you are too or you wouldn't be here today. And with four more years Joe will continue to fight for you," Jill Biden said to a North Carolina crowd. "This is personal for us. We know what it's like to connect with a lagging phone call from across the world, to smile through another holiday at the table. Let me ask you this: Does Donald Trump - does Donald Trump know what it's like?"