Biden Admits He's 'Catching Hell' From the First Lady

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 11, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Speaking to reporters at his "big boy" press conference in Washington D.C. Thursday night, President Joe Biden said he was "catching hell" from First Lady Jill Biden over actions from White House staff. 

Biden also said he was listening to his "commander in chief," but didn't reveal who that person is. 

Some people have a theory about who he's referring to. 

The First Lady has been on the campaign trail this week on behalf of her husband. 

"For all the talk out there about this race, Joe has made it clear that he's all in. That's the decision he's made and just as he has always supported my career, I am all in too. I know you are too or you wouldn't be here today. And with four more years Joe will continue to fight for you," Jill Biden said to a North Carolina crowd. "This is personal for us. We know what it's like to connect with a lagging phone call from across the world, to smile through another holiday at the table. Let me ask you this: Does Donald Trump - does Donald Trump know what it's like?"

