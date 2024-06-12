Blinken Pressed on Biden's Flow of Aid to Palestinian Terrorists
Tipsheet

Here’s What KJP Had to Say When Asked About Biden Commuting Hunter’s Sentence

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 12, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Last week President Joe Biden told ABC News he would not issue a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, if he were convicted on a series of felony gun charges by a jury in Delaware. 

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden was handed three guilty verdicts and faces 25 years in federal prison. While Biden ruled out a pardon, he never mentioned a commutation. 

During a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre wouldn't rule out the possibility of commutation from President Biden to his son and kept deferring to his statement about a full pardon. 

The Economist Took a Close Look at the NYT's Bestseller List and Found What Conservatives Long Suspected Leah Barkoukis
"He has ruled out pardoning his son, but I wondered about a commutation -- whether that would be something that would be on the table -- a commutation," a reporter asked. 

"What I'm saying is that the President, I have not spoken, to the president about this. And what I'm saying is he was asked about a pardon. He was asked about, he was asked about the trial specifically, and he answered very clearly, very forthright. As we know, the sentencing hasn't even been scheduled yet," Jean Pierre said. 

In other words, it isn't being ruled out. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

