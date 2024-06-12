Here’s What KJP Had to Say When Asked About Biden Commuting Hunter’s Sentence

Last week President Joe Biden told ABC News he would not issue a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, if he were convicted on a series of felony gun charges by a jury in Delaware.

Advertisement

🚨🇺🇸BIDEN WILL NOT PARDON HIS SON



Hunter was found guilty of three felonies today in federal court.



Two charges could result in up to 10 years in prison.



The president confirmed last week he will not pardon his son.



Reporter:



"Have you ruled out a pardon for your son?"… https://t.co/5xvGjgaEgh pic.twitter.com/CK1R35sJNw — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 11, 2024

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden was handed three guilty verdicts and faces 25 years in federal prison. While Biden ruled out a pardon, he never mentioned a commutation.

Joe Biden said he wouldn't pardon his son Hunter if he was found guilty...BUT there's another option.



Will the president take it? https://t.co/uvTqE7j15L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2024

During a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre wouldn't rule out the possibility of commutation from President Biden to his son and kept deferring to his statement about a full pardon.

"He has ruled out pardoning his son, but I wondered about a commutation -- whether that would be something that would be on the table -- a commutation," a reporter asked.

"What I'm saying is that the President, I have not spoken, to the president about this. And what I'm saying is he was asked about a pardon. He was asked about, he was asked about the trial specifically, and he answered very clearly, very forthright. As we know, the sentencing hasn't even been scheduled yet," Jean Pierre said.

In other words, it isn't being ruled out.