We Have New Cost Estimates on Biden's Gaza Terror Pier

President Joe Biden's pier for terrorists in the Gaza Strip is back up and running after breaking apart, drifting north to Israel, sinking and getting stuck on the beach. Biden announced the "humanitarian" pier during his State of the Union address in February.

"At approximately 2:15 p.m. (local Gaza time) on June 7, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully reestablished the temporary pier in Gaza, enabling the continued delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. In coming days, CENTCOM will facilitate the movement of vital food and other emergency supplies, in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development," CENTCOM released in a statement Friday.

Two weeks ago the Pentagon admitted all of the aid from the pier had been stolen by Hamas terrorists, ultimately prolonging the war.

https://t.co/SLmYoBMpM2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2024

Now, we're learning the pet project for terrorism is costing American taxpayers significantly more money. The original construction was $400 million.

Senior U.S. Defense Officials have assessed that the Army’s JLOTS Temporary-Floating Pier for Humanitarian Aid off the Coast of the Gaza Strip, which is reported to have Costed between $230 and $320 Million, will require at least $22 Million in Repairs before it is Returned to… pic.twitter.com/iHbA87ktwo — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 6, 2024

The incompetent virtue signaling isn't going unnoticed.

The Gaza pier is the single most incredible example of the stupidity, incompetence, and delusion that characterizes Biden admin foreign policy. Consider:



- It's mind-bogglingly expensive -- closing in on half a billion dollars.

- In practice it does the opposite of what was… https://t.co/jibyWsE35Q — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 6, 2024