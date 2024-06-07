There's a New Date for Netanyahu's Speech to Congress
We Have New Cost Estimates on Biden's Gaza Terror Pier

Katie Pavlich
June 07, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden's pier for terrorists in the Gaza Strip is back up and running after breaking apart, drifting north to Israel, sinking and getting stuck on the beach. Biden announced the "humanitarian" pier during his State of the Union address in February. 

"At approximately 2:15 p.m. (local Gaza time) on June 7, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully reestablished the temporary pier in Gaza, enabling the continued delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. In coming days, CENTCOM will facilitate the movement of vital food and other emergency supplies, in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development," CENTCOM released in a statement Friday. 

Two weeks ago the Pentagon admitted all of the aid from the pier had been stolen by Hamas terrorists, ultimately prolonging the war. 

Now, we're learning the pet project for terrorism is costing American taxpayers significantly more money. The original construction was $400 million. 

The incompetent virtue signaling isn't going unnoticed.

