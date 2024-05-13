A New York Giants Legend Just Hopped on the Trump Train
One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas

Katie Pavlich
May 13, 2024
After protecting thousands of Hamas terrorists in the southern Gaza City of Rafah last week and kneecapping Israeli's ability to win the war against the Iranian backed group, it's becoming clear who is driving President Joe Biden's betrayal of Israel and rewarding those who carried out the horrific October 7 attacks. 

 National Security Council Coordinator for Intelligence and Defense Policy and Deputy Assistant to the President Maher Bitar is driving this policy. 

In college, Bitar was an active participant in Students for Justice in Palestine at Georgetown University.  

"When Deputy National Security Advisor Maher Bitar was at Georgetown, he was on the board of Students for Justice in Palestine — the organization now calling for the elimination of Israel by violent revolution. Personnel is policy, as they say, and Biden/Blinken/Sullivan’s policy is understandably awful and frightening," former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman revealed on X. 

SJP is funded by Islamic groups that splintered in the early 2000s after a number of Holy Land Foundation members were convicted of sending funds and other material support to Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and elsewhere. In particular, American Muslims for Palestine funds SJP and has offered training on how to walk the line between activism and providing support for terrorism. 

More recently, SJP has been leading the violent pro-Hamas protests and harassment of Jewish students on campuses across the country. 

As a reminder, this is what SJP celebrates and wants more of. 


