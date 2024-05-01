KJP Cornered on Biden’s Terrorism Appeasement Narrative

During the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was cornered on President Joe Biden's ongoing efforts to appease Palestinian pro-terrorism movements in the United States, particularly on college campuses.
Karine Jean-Pierre is pressed about what many are calling Biden’s “both sides” moment.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2024
REPORTER: "Since you brought up Charlottesville, what do you say to those critics who say that he's trying to have it both ways?"
KJP: "I would say to those critics, no, he's not doing a… pic.twitter.com/nBC4znI2sx
President Biden Has His 'Very Fine People on Both Sides' Moment— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 22, 2024
https://t.co/lDtpCsgLjy
For days Biden has refused to make a direct statement condemning ongoing pro-Hamas riots on college campuses across the country. University buildings have been taken over, Jewish students have been viciously attacked and the American flag has been replaced with the Palestinian flag worn by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.
Peter Doocy presses Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's silence when it comes to the pro-Hamas protests on college campuses.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2024
DOOCY: After Charlottesville, Biden said silence is complicity. "How does he explain, how do YOU explain, his silence this week?"
KJP: "The president has not… pic.twitter.com/xzJJ9AiNjf
Q: "This week [Biden's been] MIA. Is he that worried about losing the youth vote with these protestors?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2024
KJP: "I can’t speak to youth and support and voters…the president has taken a lot of policy actions here that he knows that young people care about. And a lot of the actions… pic.twitter.com/9cPgGnJcaI
In fact, Biden has been in and out of Delaware this week for campaign fundraisers.
As Campuses Burn, Biden Hangs in Delaware— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2024
https://t.co/ZuPnDXWSht
