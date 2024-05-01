KJP Cornered on Biden’s Terrorism Appeasement Narrative

During the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was cornered on President Joe Biden's ongoing efforts to appease Palestinian pro-terrorism movements in the United States, particularly on college campuses.

Karine Jean-Pierre is pressed about what many are calling Biden’s “both sides” moment.



REPORTER: "Since you brought up Charlottesville, what do you say to those critics who say that he's trying to have it both ways?"



KJP: "I would say to those critics, no, he's not doing a… pic.twitter.com/nBC4znI2sx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2024

President Biden Has His 'Very Fine People on Both Sides' Moment

https://t.co/lDtpCsgLjy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 22, 2024

For days Biden has refused to make a direct statement condemning ongoing pro-Hamas riots on college campuses across the country. University buildings have been taken over, Jewish students have been viciously attacked and the American flag has been replaced with the Palestinian flag worn by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Peter Doocy presses Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's silence when it comes to the pro-Hamas protests on college campuses.



DOOCY: After Charlottesville, Biden said silence is complicity. "How does he explain, how do YOU explain, his silence this week?"



KJP: "The president has not… pic.twitter.com/xzJJ9AiNjf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2024





Q: "This week [Biden's been] MIA. Is he that worried about losing the youth vote with these protestors?"



KJP: "I can’t speak to youth and support and voters…the president has taken a lot of policy actions here that he knows that young people care about. And a lot of the actions… pic.twitter.com/9cPgGnJcaI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2024

In fact, Biden has been in and out of Delaware this week for campaign fundraisers.

As Campuses Burn, Biden Hangs in Delaware

https://t.co/ZuPnDXWSht — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2024



