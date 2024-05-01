Biden Censorship Official Can't Answer Basic Questions About the First Amendment
The Perfect Symbol to Describe the Pro-Hamas Crowd Was Discovered at USC
One Moment Amid Campus Chaos at UNC Chapel Hill Will Give You Hope...
Florida's Six-Week Abortion Ban Takes Effect
Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Sherrod Brown Flip-Flops on Pro-Hamas Protests
Here's How Trump Is Performing in These Battleground States
Video Shows Moment ‘Trans’ Sex Offender Tries to Snatch Child From School Grounds
Trump Campaign Wanted Earlier Debates, but Commission Is Sticking to Original Schedule
One State Will Require Students to Watch Pro-Life Prenatal Development Videos in Schools
Fani Willis Challenger Debates Empty Podium After DA Skips Face-Off
Washington’s Troops, Today’s Protesters
NY Squad Members Hardest Hit by NYPD's Involvement in Quelling Columbia's Pro-Hamas Protes...
Trump Just Got More Good Polling News, but What About Key Senate Races?
Tulsi Gabbard Takes on Today’s Real Racists in Explosive ‘For Love of Country’...
Tipsheet

KJP Cornered on Biden’s Terrorism Appeasement Narrative

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 01, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was cornered on President Joe Biden's ongoing efforts to appease Palestinian pro-terrorism movements in the United States, particularly on college campuses. 

Advertisement

For days Biden has refused to make a direct statement condemning ongoing pro-Hamas riots on college campuses across the country. University buildings have been taken over, Jewish students have been viciously attacked and the American flag has been replaced with the Palestinian flag worn by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. 

Recommended

As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
Advertisement


In fact, Biden has been in and out of Delaware this week for campaign fundraisers. 


Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
NY Squad Members Hardest Hit by NYPD's Involvement in Quelling Columbia's Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests Townhall Video
Biden Censorship Official Can't Answer Basic Questions About the First Amendment Katie Pavlich
Video Shows Moment ‘Trans’ Sex Offender Tries to Snatch Child From School Grounds Madeline Leesman
One Moment Amid Campus Chaos at UNC Chapel Hill Will Give You Hope in the Next Generation Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
Advertisement