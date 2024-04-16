People Have Solutions for Pro-Hamas Agitators Blocking Traffic

On Monday, pro-Hamas agitators in cities across the country blocked traffic to major airports and bridges, wreaking havoc as Americans tried to catch flights, get to work or receive medical care.

This isn't the first time these "protesters" have used this tactic, and Americans, including lawmakers on Capitol Hill, have had enough.

I encourage people who get stuck behind the pro-Hamas mobs blocking traffic: take matters into your own hands to get them out of the way.



It's time to put an end to this nonsense. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 16, 2024

I don't know who needs to hear this, but blocking a bridge or berating folks in Starbucks isn't righteous, it just makes you an asshole.



Demand Hamas to send every hostage back home and surrender. https://t.co/mG8212taQ6 — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 16, 2024

These pro-Hamas extremists blocking roads across the country are Joe Biden’s base.



I feel for those with health emergencies, kids, and places to be who are stuck in traffic because of these criminals. pic.twitter.com/CFi8R6xtla — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 15, 2024

Pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers are blocking traffic on Highway 101 in California.



Congress needs to pass my Safe Passage on Interstates Act to make this dangerous and disruptive practice illegal across our nation.

pic.twitter.com/y0fkdjvLLl — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) April 15, 2024

Seattle Jew-haters are blocking SeaTac airport. They don't care that they'll stop people from making it to the airport for their flight. Their irrational, hate-fueled activism is more important. And, by the way, the last time they blocked traffic? They've still not been charged. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 15, 2024

Meanwhile, down in Florida, agitators who block traffic are arrested and charged for doing so.

This is how we do it. https://t.co/FL890Ihau3 — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) April 16, 2024

You’re no longer a “protestor” once you start blocking traffic.



Don’t try this crap in Florida, or you will go to jail. ⬇️ https://t.co/KwyxX7zIzv — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) April 15, 2024



