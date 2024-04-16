After Unprecedented Missile Attack, Top Iranian Official Still Has a Valid U.S. Visa
Tipsheet

People Have Solutions for Pro-Hamas Agitators Blocking Traffic

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 16, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

On Monday, pro-Hamas agitators in cities across the country blocked traffic to major airports and bridges, wreaking havoc as Americans tried to catch flights, get to work or receive medical care. 

This isn't the first time these "protesters" have used this tactic, and Americans, including lawmakers on Capitol Hill, have had enough. 

Meanwhile, down in Florida, agitators who block traffic are arrested and charged for doing so. 


