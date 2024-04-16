New Report Reveals Extent of China's Role in the Fentanyl Crisis

The results of a lengthy investigation conducted by Republicans and Democrats on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party shows the communist government is actively fueling the fentanyl crisis in America.

FINDINGS RELEASED: Our bipartisan investigation reveals, for the FIRST time, that the CCP actively PROMOTES the fentanyl epidemic in the U.S. through government programs, PROTECTS fentanyl trafficking and directly BENEFITS from the crisis.



See the evidence for yourself… 👇 pic.twitter.com/TxO7KRhXVe — Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (@committeeonccp) April 16, 2024

The CCP sends fentanyl to Mexico, where cartels benefit and traffic the lethal drug into the United States.

Last year more than 70,000 people died from fentanyl poisoning or overdose in America -- many as a result of drug misidentification or lacing.

"Today, fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. In calendar year 2023, DEA seized more than 77 million fentanyl pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. This is the most fentanyl seized by DEA in a single year. It amounts to more than 386 million deadly doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every American," the Drug Enforcement Agency states.

"The fentanyl we see today is even deadlier than before. Fentanyl pills today are more potent. DEA laboratory testing in 2023 showed that 7 out of 10 pills tested contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from 4 out of 10 pills in 2021 and 6 out of 10 pills in 2022. A potentially deadly dose is considered just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is approximately the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil," DEA continues. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting record numbers of drug poisonings for 2023, with their latest estimate for the 12-month period ending June 2023 at 112,323 American lives lost. Nearly 70% of these drug poisonings are from fentanyl."

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have urged the White House to take the issue more seriously and have reportedly been ignored.

Logan Bauer.



Chris Juillerat.



And over 100 obituaries, photos, and letters sent to me from parents across the country who have lost children to fentanyl poisoning.



I’ve asked the White House for a meeting since 2022 to discuss this crisis.



They have ignored me every time. pic.twitter.com/2o5OOtGqHa — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) April 16, 2024

