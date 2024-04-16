After Unprecedented Missile Attack, Top Iranian Official Still Has a Valid U.S. Visa

Just days after Iran's unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, following months of attacks on U.S. troops in the region by Iranian terrorist organizations, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian still holds a valid U.S. visa.

"I write to request immediate action to revoke the visa of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian ahead of his planned travel to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting on April 18, 2024," Republican Senator James Lankford wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken late Monday. "As documented by United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) in its letter to you last week, Amir-Abdollahian is a senior card-carrying member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and has direct ties to the heinous October 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel and the ongoing attacks that Iran continues to orchestrate through Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis. In the wake of Saturday’s direct attack by Iran on our ally, Israel, I urge you to prevent Iran from using American soil as a platform to amplify its anti-Israel and anti-American rhetoric."

There’s no reason to have the Iranian Foreign Minister on American soil—to allow them to have a platform in America while they are holding Americans hostage and attacking our ally is a terrible idea. pic.twitter.com/69f0DaCO1O — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) April 16, 2024

"Given his ties to terrorism against Israel and US forces, Amir-Abdollahian should not be welcome in our country. April 18, the day of his anticipated meeting at the UN, also marks the 41st anniversary of Iran-backed Hezbollah’s 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, which killed 63 people, including 52 Lebanese and American Embassy employees, and injured 120. Several months later, Hezbollah’s bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut would end up killing another 241 Americans. Hosting a senior member of the IRGC on the 41st anniversary of Hezbollah’s terrorist attack would be an insult to the victims and their families," Lankford continued.

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, boasted that the regime threatened that they would attack US military bases if they were used to defend Israel.



Later this week, Amir-Abdollahian will travel to the US on a visa from the @StateDept. pic.twitter.com/kPj96Ft4HA — Sarah Raviani (@sarahraviani) April 15, 2024

While the Biden administration will argue the approval is standard diplomatic practice, the Trump administration denied a U.S. visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in 2020.