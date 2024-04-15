Kirby Cornered on Biden’s Foreign Policy Disasters

During an interview with Fox News Monday morning, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was cornered on Biden's long list of foreign policy catastrophes since taking office in January 2021.

When asked to give an example of bolstered American strength and persuasion since Biden took office, Kirby failed to deliver details while rattling off broad claims of Biden leadership on the issues.

"This is a president who understands American leadership on the world stage," Kirby said. "He has devoted additional resources, not just diplomatically but militarily, economically around the world to advance our national security interests."

BILL HEMMER: "Can you argue that American strength and persuasion is better today than it was four years ago globally?"



JOHN KIRBY: "Yeah, 100%"



HEMMER: ".....where?" pic.twitter.com/kuxx7gIUrX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 15, 2024

August 2021: Disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, resulting in the murder of 13 and severe injury of dozens of U.S. service members.

February 24, 2022: Russia invades Ukraine

Throughout 2023: Iranian backed Houthi rebels fire missiles at commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea, shutting down shipping. Hundreds of attacks have been conducted with little response from the U.S.

October 7, 2023: Hamas conducts major terrorist attack in Israel, starting the war in the Gaza Strip.

January 29, 2024: U.S. troops killed in Jordan by an Iranian drone

April 13, 2024: Iran launches an unprecedented drone and missile attack on civilian targets in Israel.

Etc.