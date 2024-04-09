Biden Does a Reversal on Defeating Hamas

In the immediate aftermath of the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, President Joe Biden properly backed Israel's mission to completely destroy Iranian-backed Hamas inside the Gaza Strip.

“I think Israel has to respond. They have to go after Hamas,” Biden told 60 Minutes said. “Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They’re hiding behind the civilians.”

Now, just six months later and as Hamas continues to hold 135 hostages -- including five Americans -- it's becoming clear Biden was lying.

“We have made clear to Israel that we think a full-scale military invasion of Rafah would have an enormously harmful effect on the civilians and then it would ultimately hurt Israel security. So it's not just a question of Israel presenting a plan to us,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Tuesday morning.

In the span of four weeks the Biden administration has gone from backing the defeat of Hamas, to limiting the operation in Rafah, to no operation in Rafah at all. This comes after Biden called for a ceasefire, something the administration previously said would benefit Hamas.

There are 8,000 Hamas terrorists currently operating in Rafah. Without a military invasion of the city, Hamas survives -- giving them the opportunity to plan and carry out another October 7 style attack as they have pledged to do "over and over again."

People talk about the consequences of going into Rafah. The consequences of not going into Rafah are October 7 again and again and again. We can't afford to not go into Rafah, with the four battalions left there, housing around 8,000 terrorists.

There's no chance Israel doesn't… pic.twitter.com/99X95olow6 — Ron Dermer - רון דרמר (@AmbDermer) March 26, 2024

As a result of this US pressure on Israel, with every day a new leak about how “tough” he is on Netanyahu, Hamas might well survive this war and claim victory. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) April 8, 2024

Hamas still has FOUR battalions of fighters left in Rafah and perhaps two more in central Gaza, and survival is victory. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) April 8, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing back and pledging to get the job done.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with IDF recruits slated to be fighters at crossings and field observers in the various sectors:



"We will complete the elimination of Hamas's battalions, including in Rafah. No force in the world will stop us."https://t.co/LsZmJvJfxn pic.twitter.com/RZT6Y3imdU — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 9, 2024

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid Biden insists be sent into the Gaza Strip, extending the war on behalf of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Iran, continues to be stolen.

Hamas controls the Rafah border crossing. This was true on October 6 and it remains true today. https://t.co/cRDg8Bf7KE — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) April 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the voters Biden is attempting to appease in Michigan are chanting "death to America."

At International Al-Quds Day Rally In #Dearborn, #Michigan Protesters Chant 'Death To America!'; Speakers Say: America Is One Of The 'Rottenest Countries' On Earth; #Israel Is ISIS, Nazi, A Cancer – Audio of report here https://t.co/vIqsre5PA7 #MEMRI pic.twitter.com/u5u12sA3Hh — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 8, 2024



