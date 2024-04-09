FBI Busts an ISIS Operative Planning a Major Attack
Biden Does a Reversal on Defeating Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 09, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In the immediate aftermath of the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, President Joe Biden properly backed Israel's mission to completely destroy Iranian-backed Hamas inside the Gaza Strip. 

“I think Israel has to respond. They have to go after Hamas,” Biden told 60 Minutes said. “Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They’re hiding behind the civilians.”

Now, just six months later and as Hamas continues to hold 135 hostages -- including five Americans -- it's becoming clear Biden was lying. 

“We have made clear to Israel that we think a full-scale military invasion of Rafah would have an enormously harmful effect on the civilians and then it would ultimately hurt Israel security. So it's not just a question of Israel presenting a plan to us,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Tuesday morning. 

In the span of four weeks the Biden administration has gone from backing the defeat of Hamas, to limiting the operation in Rafah, to no operation in Rafah at all. This comes after Biden called for a ceasefire, something the administration previously said would benefit Hamas. 

There are 8,000 Hamas terrorists currently operating in Rafah. Without a military invasion of the city, Hamas survives -- giving them the opportunity to plan and carry out another October 7 style attack as they have pledged to do "over and over again." 

Liberal Writer Has a 'Beyond Parody' Take on All the Women Being Punched in the Face in NYC Matt Vespa
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing back and pledging to get the job done. 

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid Biden insists be sent into the Gaza Strip, extending the war on behalf of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Iran, continues to be stolen.

Meanwhile, the voters Biden is attempting to appease in Michigan are chanting "death to America." 


