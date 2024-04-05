U.S. and Israel on High Alert as Iran Moves Fighters in Syria

The United States and Israel are on high alert Friday night as Iran moves militia troops -- terror proxies -- in Syria.

A Significant Movement of Iranian-Backed Militias has been noted in Southwestern Syria towards the Border with Lebanon and on the Outskirts of Damascus. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 5, 2024

U.S. officials tell @CBSnews that Iran is preparing to deploy a swarm of drones and missiles around the end of Ramadan in retaliation for Israel’s strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. pic.twitter.com/RaJN147r9h — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 5, 2024

Senior U.S. Intelligence Officials have now obtained Information regarding an Iranian Retaliatory Attack for Monday’s Airstrike by the Israeli Air Force against the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, which will likely come sometime between Now and the End of Ramadan on April 9th, with… pic.twitter.com/HpulZPeT5x — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 5, 2024

The move comes days after Israel conducted a major strike in Damascus, taking out a number of high ranking Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders and officers. In the aftermath an admission was made that one of the commanders, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was deeply involved in planning the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

🚨All roads lead to the head of the octopus. This slip up mourning the death of the senior IRGC terrorist in Syria Mohammad Reza Zahedi was published by the official regime outlet IRNA: Zahedi played a “STRATEGIC ROLE” in the “DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION” of the Oct 7 Hamas attack. pic.twitter.com/B7OZmwxcj5 — Len Khodorkovsky (@MessageFromLen) April 4, 2024

The U.S. received a warning from Iran about coming retaliatory attacks.

The U.S. State Department has now Confirmed that it did Receive a Written Notice this week from Iran regarding Monday’s Strike by Israel, which resulted in the Death of 7 IRGC Officers, in which they were told to “Step-Aside” and not get involved with any Retaliation Strike… pic.twitter.com/xSeRk2ViwQ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 5, 2024

For months Iranian backed Houthi rebels have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria, Jordan. They've shut down shipping in the Red Sea after relentless attacks on ships. In January, three U.S. soldiers were killed and 40 others injured in a drone attack on their base in Jordan.