U.S. and Israel on High Alert as Iran Moves Fighters in Syria

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 05, 2024 7:45 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

The United States and Israel are on high alert Friday night as Iran moves militia troops -- terror proxies -- in Syria. 

The move comes days after Israel conducted a major strike in Damascus, taking out a number of high ranking Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders and officers. In the aftermath an admission was made that one of the commanders, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was deeply involved in planning the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

The U.S. received a warning from Iran about coming retaliatory attacks.

For months Iranian backed Houthi rebels have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria, Jordan. They've shut down shipping in the Red Sea after relentless attacks on ships. In January, three U.S. soldiers were killed and 40 others injured in a drone attack on their base in Jordan. 

Three U.S. soldiers were killed yesterday in Jordan, while more than 40 other service members were injured following an uncrewed aerial system attack at a military base near the Syrian border. Those service members were in Jordan to support Operation Inherent Resolve, which is the U.S. and coalition mission to ensure the defeat of ISIS. 

The three soldiers killed are Sgt. William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett of Savannah, Georgia. All three were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Georgia.

