Son of Hamas Commander Demolishes Pro-Terrorist Activists on Dr. Phil's Show
Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street...
Fallen NYPD Officer's Widow Rips City Officials for Not Protecting Police
'No Labels' Makes Its 2024 Decision
'Unfathomable': Senators Blast Biden Admin for Paydays to Iran's Terror Regime
Crony Capitalism Targets Latest Victim – Fantasy Sports Players
Republicans Score Major Win for Election Integrity in Wisconsin
Biden Up +10 in Pennsylvania? Only Up +7 in New Jersey? What's Going...
'I Wouldn't Let Her Manage a Candy Store': Mr. Wonderful Speaks Harsh Truths...
Judge Denies Trump's Attempt to Toss Out Georgia Case on First Amendment Grounds
This School District Spent Hundreds of Thousands on Woke Indoctrination Services
Remember That Illegal Alien Influencer Who Urged Others to Invade American Homes? Well...
Jill Biden Sure Had Some Telling Comments About Israel-Hamas Conflict
Let's Face It, 'Trump Is Ahead': Top Elections Analyst on the 2024 State...
Tipsheet

House Republicans Keep the Heat on Senators to Hold an Impeachment Trial

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 04, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In February, House Republicans voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for failing to uphold the country's immigration laws and enabling of rampant criminality impacting American communities all across the country -- actions they believe qualify as high crimes and misdemeanors. 

Advertisement

The articles of impeachment are expected to be walked over to the Senate next Wednesday, April 10, for consideration. So far Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate leadership have expressed little interest in holding a trial for Mayorkas. 

In an op-ed Thursday, Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee Mark Green is again calling on the Senate to do their duty and hold a trial. 

"Prior to this vote, the House Committee on Homeland Security conducted a nearly year-long investigation into the crisis and produced a compelling body of evidence, rendering the House impeachment vote necessary," Green writes in an op-ed for Fox News. "The seriousness of the charges should compel the Senate to perform its constitutional duty, conduct a full impeachment trial, convict Secretary Mayorkas, and ultimately remove him from office."

Republican Senator Mike Lee and a number of other U.S. Senators have also been pressuring Senate leadership to hold a trial, noting it would be unprecedented to simply ignore the articles of impeachment set over by the House. 

Recommended

Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street Takeover' Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“The Senate failed miserably to ensure our southern border was secured before sending Ukraine billions in American tax dollars,” Lee wrote in a letter to McConnell in February. “We cannot fail to uphold our constitutional duty and conduct an impeachment trial for Secretary Mayorkas, who has ignored his duty to protect our country. Chuck Schumer is trying to sweep this travesty under the rug by violating the constitution and foregoing a trial. Republican leadership cannot stand idly by and let him.”


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street Takeover' Matt Vespa
Here's the Shocking Reason Why This 28-Year-Old Will Be Euthanized Madeline Leesman
We Now Have Another 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Rebecca Downs
The Race Hustlers Are Terrified That Trump Will End Racism Kurt Schlichter
Remember That Illegal Alien Influencer Who Urged Others to Invade American Homes? Well... Madeline Leesman
Jill Biden Sure Had Some Telling Comments About Israel-Hamas Conflict Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street Takeover' Matt Vespa
Advertisement