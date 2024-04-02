Why Is the Biden White House Defending Al Jazeera?
Tipsheet

After Confession, Man Headed to Federal Prison for Threatening Supreme Court Justice

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 02, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Neal Brij Sidhwaney, a resident of Florida, was sentenced to 14 months in prison Tuesday after threatening to kill Supreme Court Justice John Roberts last year. In December, Sidhwaney pleaded guilty to his crimes. 

"According to court documents, on July 31, 2023, Sidhwaney placed a telephone call from Florida to the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C., and left an expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message. On the voicemail message Sidhwaney identified himself by name and repeatedly threatened to kill a specific U.S. Supreme Court Justice," the Department of Justice released Tuesday. "The Supreme Court of the United States Police, Protective Intelligence Unit investigated the case, with assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police, Threat Assessment Section."

In June 2022 and shortly after the infamous Dobbs leak, California resident Nicholas John Roske was arrested outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home. Roske planned to kidnap and kill Kavanaugh. Law enforcement authorities found rope and other weapons in his bag. 

"The arrest affidavit said that Roske, who was allegedly holding a briefcase and backpack and was wearing black clothing, had been dropped off by a taxicab in front of Kavanaugh’s home earlier that morning, later walking away from his residence after seeing two Deputy U.S. Marshalls," The Hill reported. "Roske was later detained by police after he called the Montgomery County Emergency Center in which he told the center that he had a firearm in his suitcase, was having suicidal thoughts and had intentions to kill Kavanaugh. Officials found a slew of items from Roske’s backpack and suitcase, including a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, zip ties, a crow bar and pepper spray, among others."

At the time, the White House refused to condemn raucous protests outside the homes of conservative Justices. 



