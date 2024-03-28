New York City Councilwoman Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Over One Question

There's a new tactic being used by criminals in New York City. Young women are being punched in the face as they walk down the street.

We are deeply disturbed & concerned about widespread reports of attacks against women in NYC that have been confirmed by the NYPD. We're calling on the NYPD for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into these incidents with transparent updates to the public. pic.twitter.com/HEL8UHSPA4 — Women's Caucus (@WomensCaucusNYC) March 27, 2024

City Council Woman Amanda Farias is appalled and wondering "where the men are" to speak out about the horrific incidents.

Where are the men calling this out? https://t.co/SgHGkxKUPx — Council Member Amanda Farías (@CMAmandaFarias) March 28, 2024

Users on X wasted no time reminding her of Marine Daniel Penny, who was arrested and charged after stopping a violent criminal from harming passengers on the subway.

Maybe you should check the jail https://t.co/kldpv7VyFv pic.twitter.com/bInLrLYjoB — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 28, 2024

Why aren’t men standing up against criminals who attack women in NYC? Great question… pic.twitter.com/JCn9W7htdY — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 28, 2024

Afraid to step up because woke politicians will try to destroy their lives? pic.twitter.com/5IwAeWv9Yb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2024

It’s a real mystery why no one is standing up to random street violence anymore.



Can’t imagine why. pic.twitter.com/U3u03dMCgl — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) March 28, 2024

It's hilarious when people like you can't understand the consequences of YOUR actions,



YOU and your ilk are the reason men don't intervene.



Your leftist, felon-coddling, illegal-alien coddling ideology is the reason these attacks are happening and go unchallenged.



Own that. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) March 28, 2024

This is your fault pic.twitter.com/TOCjD9z4Ud — Magills (@magills_) March 28, 2024



