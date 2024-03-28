There's an Update on Security for Biden's Gaza Port and a New 'Peacekeeping...
Tipsheet

New York City Councilwoman Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Over One Question

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 28, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

There's a new tactic being used by criminals in New York City. Young women are being punched in the face as they walk down the street. 

City Council Woman Amanda Farias is appalled and wondering "where the men are" to speak out about the horrific incidents. 

Users on X wasted no time reminding her of Marine Daniel Penny, who was arrested and charged after stopping a violent criminal from harming passengers on the subway. 

