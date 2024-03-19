Schumer Put in the Hot Seat Over Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee
What Is Obama Doing in London?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 19, 2024 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Barack Obama was spotted in London yesterday, but not as a tourist taking in the sights or looking for Princess Kate Middleton. 

Instead, Obama was spotted walking into 10 Downing Street for an hour long meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 

After leaving the meeting, Obama said he was "tempted" to answer questions from the press but kept walking with U.S. Ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley. 

The move comes just days after news reports that President Joe Biden reportedly claims he has been more successful than Obama, reigniting a decades long rivalry between the two politicians. 

"President Biden doesn't speak frequently with Barack Obama — but behind closed doors, he talks about him a lot," Axios reports. "'Obama would be jealous,' Biden sometimes says when speaking about a perceived accomplishment, according to two Biden aides familiar with such instances."

But given the gravity of Obama's visit, red flags are being raised about the purpose of Obama's meeting and whether he's actively undermining President Joe Biden or a future President Donald Trump. It's also raising questions about potential violations of the Logan Act. 

