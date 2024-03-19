What Is Obama Doing in London?

Former President Barack Obama was spotted in London yesterday, but not as a tourist taking in the sights or looking for Princess Kate Middleton.

Instead, Obama was spotted walking into 10 Downing Street for an hour long meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Former US President Barack Obama visits Downing Street https://t.co/OZvNJ9Mvwl pic.twitter.com/Oagua7ujBY — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 18, 2024

After leaving the meeting, Obama said he was "tempted" to answer questions from the press but kept walking with U.S. Ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley.

What was Obama doing in London meeting privately with the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak? pic.twitter.com/qrlTivbCzH — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 19, 2024

The move comes just days after news reports that President Joe Biden reportedly claims he has been more successful than Obama, reigniting a decades long rivalry between the two politicians.

"President Biden doesn't speak frequently with Barack Obama — but behind closed doors, he talks about him a lot," Axios reports. "'Obama would be jealous,' Biden sometimes says when speaking about a perceived accomplishment, according to two Biden aides familiar with such instances."

But given the gravity of Obama's visit, red flags are being raised about the purpose of Obama's meeting and whether he's actively undermining President Joe Biden or a future President Donald Trump. It's also raising questions about potential violations of the Logan Act.

Biden pressured the FBI to pursue @GenFlynn because Flynn spoke with the Russian ambassador, which was part of his duties as incoming National Security Advisor. Meanwhile, it's totally okay for private citizen Obama to have formal talks with the leadership of another country. https://t.co/2w7o7elgle pic.twitter.com/GIyTn2JSu1 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 18, 2024

A reckless move by Downing Street ahead of a US presidential election, and a bad decision to host a left-wing anti-British former president who actively tried to undermine Brexit, and threatened a US/UK trade deal and democratic will of British people.https://t.co/TatFM0nzNS — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) March 18, 2024

"