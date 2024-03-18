Dems Have No Case
The Trump Campaign Has a New Description for Joe Biden

Katie Pavlich
March 18, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

During a Women's History Month event at the White House Monday, President Joe Biden appeared lost and confused about where he was supposed to go. In typical fashion, First Lady Jill Biden eventually placed him in the right direction. 

The Trump campaign noticed the incident and has a new description for the Commander-in-Chief. 

“Crooked Joe Biden continues to do his best impression of a short-circuited Roomba. Not even with help does he know what’s going on or where he is. He’s completely broken," Trump Campaign Spokesperson Steven Cheung released in a statement. 

In February Biden had his annual physical, but did not take a cognitive exam. 

"As requested by the patient, the following is a summary of the current health status of President Joseph R. Biden. The President feels well and this year's physical identified no new concerns. He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," a memo written by White House Physician Kevin O'Connor states. "This patient's current medical considerations aredetailed as above, and remain stable and well-controlled. They include obstructive sleep apnea, a-fib with normal ventricularresponse, hyperlipidemia, gastrosophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis and sensory peripheral neuropathy o f the feet. For these, he takes three common prescription medications and three common over-the-counter medications."

"President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," Dr. O'Connor continued. 

