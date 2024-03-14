White House Caught in Brazen Lie Over Coddling Pro-Terrorism Group

The White House was caught trying to rewrite history Thursday afternoon on their previous partnership and promotion of the Council on Islamic Relations. CAIR is the country's largest Muslim advocacy group and its co-founder, Nihad Awad, celebrated the October 7 terrorist attacks during a speech to the American Muslims for Palestine convention in December.

CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad at AMP Convention: I Was Happy to See the People of Gaza Break the Siege on October 7; They Were Victorious; the People of Gaza Have the Right to Self-Defense - Israel Does Not #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians @CAIRNational @NihadAwad pic.twitter.com/WDbSRjFJo0 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 7, 2023

As Biden visits Michigan and administration officials head to Chicago, places where pro-Hamas voters are refusing to issue ballots for him, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates is claiming CAIR was never invited to White House meetings.

New: WH spox @AndrewJBates46 told me that CAIR was *not* invited to WH mtgs in Chicago w/ Muslim Americans—& that the group is NEVER invited to WH mtgs



His comments follow Politico report today quoting CAIR's Chicago director re: WH outreach to Palestinian & Arab communities... https://t.co/JeQAKMNehS — Gabby Deutch (@GSDeutch) March 14, 2024

This is a brazen lie. Not only was CAIR invited to the White House multiple times, the group boasted about it on their website.

Biden spox Andrew Bates can't get away with such a brazen lie.



CAIR literally released a press release on their White House visit: https://t.co/hgOHTC9rm3 pic.twitter.com/ZAvbp1Dhqx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 14, 2024

Further, the White House absurdly tapped CAIR as a partner for the Biden administration's anti-semitism task force in May 2023. When Awad's praise of the October 7 attacks surfaced, CAIR was quietly deleted from the White House website.

White House spox just told journalists that CAIR is never invited to White House meetings.



He's lying. Pretty brazenly, actually.



Of course CAIR gets invited to their meetings. Here's a picture from May 2023. I found it by Googling "cair white house meeting." Came right up. https://t.co/tBAcgYdIjk pic.twitter.com/U1somSpAoL — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 14, 2024











