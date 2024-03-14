You Can Count on Us for Special Coverage. Can We Count on You?
White House Caught in Brazen Lie Over Coddling Pro-Terrorism Group

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 14, 2024 3:10 PM
The White House was caught trying to rewrite history Thursday afternoon on their previous partnership and promotion of the Council on Islamic Relations. CAIR is the country's largest Muslim advocacy group and its co-founder, Nihad Awad, celebrated the October 7 terrorist attacks during a speech to the American Muslims for Palestine convention in December. 

As Biden visits Michigan and administration officials head to Chicago, places where pro-Hamas voters are refusing to issue ballots for him, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates is claiming CAIR was never invited to White House meetings. 

This is a brazen lie. Not only was CAIR invited to the White House multiple times, the group boasted about it on their website. 

Further, the White House absurdly tapped CAIR as a partner for the Biden administration's anti-semitism task force in May 2023. When Awad's praise of the October 7 attacks surfaced, CAIR was quietly deleted from the White House website. 




