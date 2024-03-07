Biden's Latest Gaza Move Slammed As a 'Fast Track for Hamas'
Tipsheet

Speaker Johnson's Message to America Ahead of Biden's Big Speech

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 07, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

For the first time since becoming Speaker of the House in October, Speaker Mike Johnson will welcome President Joe Biden to the Capitol Thursday night to give the State of the Union address. 

Ahead of Biden's remarks, which will start at 9 p.m. eastern, Johnson released his own view of America's condition. 

During the daily briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre previewed Biden's remarks.

"The President will outline an agenda that is about continuing to build on the progress that we’ve made over the last three years," she said. "The President has always been an optimistic person, as you all know.  And even in the face of challenges that we have in front of us, he will share why he is hopeful about this country’s future and why it is a mistake -- it is a mistake to bet against the American people."   

Biden's speech comes at a time when his poll numbers are underwater on nearly every issue and he's losing to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House. 

