Speaker Johnson's Message to America Ahead of Biden's Big Speech

For the first time since becoming Speaker of the House in October, Speaker Mike Johnson will welcome President Joe Biden to the Capitol Thursday night to give the State of the Union address.

Advertisement

Ahead of Biden's remarks, which will start at 9 p.m. eastern, Johnson released his own view of America's condition.

The state of our union under President Biden: three years of decline. pic.twitter.com/Da1KOIb3eR — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 7, 2024

During the daily briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre previewed Biden's remarks.

"The President will outline an agenda that is about continuing to build on the progress that we’ve made over the last three years," she said. "The President has always been an optimistic person, as you all know. And even in the face of challenges that we have in front of us, he will share why he is hopeful about this country’s future and why it is a mistake -- it is a mistake to bet against the American people."

See you tomorrow night at 9 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/KazBXBPdZQ — President Biden (@POTUS) March 7, 2024

Biden's speech comes at a time when his poll numbers are underwater on nearly every issue and he's losing to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House.

Donald Trump’s lead grew from 1.7% last week to 2.4% based on 16 polls in Wisconsin.



More polling averages from @LibertyVittert here: https://t.co/PFHPJGrzvh pic.twitter.com/bXKsHikKn5 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 7, 2024