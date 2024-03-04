The ATF's Interview on Face the Nation Was a Trainwreck
Justice Barrett Explains the Message Americans Should Take Away From the Trump Ballot Ruling

As Spencer reported, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously 9-0 Monday morning that states cannot take former President Donald Trump off of the 2024 presidential ballot. 

In her written opinion on the ruling, Justice Amy Coney Barrett explained the message she believes Americans should take away from the decision. 

"In my judgment, this is not the time to amplify disagreement with stridency. The Court has settled a politically charged issue in the volatile season of a Presidential election. Particularly in this circumstance, writings on the Court should turn the national temperature down, not up," Barrett wrote. "For present purposes, our differences are far less important than our unanimity: All nine Justices agree on the outcome of this case. That is the message Americans should take home."

All Justices concurred that the states cannot create a "chaotic state-by-state patchwork, at odds with our Nation’s federalism principles." A patchwork was rejected because it would “sever the direct link that the Framers found so critical between the National Government and the people of the United States.”

The media isn't taking the ruling well. 


