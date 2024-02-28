Hunter Biden Arrives for His Deposition on Capitol Hill
Biden Is Having His Annual Physical Today
Athens Mayor Attempts to Shift Blame Over Laken Riley's Death. It Doesn't Go...
Mitch McConnell Stepping Down From Senate Leadership
Joni Ernst Warns This 'National Disgrace' Is Driving Away U.S. Service Members
Radical Michigan Democrats' Pro-Hamas, Anti-Biden Stunt Imploded
It Looks Like RFK Jr. Will Be on the Ballot in Some Key...
Here's How Much That 'Uncommitted' Vote Accounted For in Michigan
Here's How Biden's Border Crisis Is Impacting This Small Midwestern City
Harvard’s Antisemitism Task Force Co-Chair Abruptly Resigns
Index of Economic Freedom Shows One Country Climbing 13 Places in One Year
Biden Is Only Narrowly Leading With Young Voters
Illegal Alien Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teenage Girl in Virginia
Losing: These New Poll Results Will Further Enrage the Pro-Hamas Crowd
Tipsheet

The Biden Administration Is Paying Students to Register Voters

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 28, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Speaking during an event on voting rights Tuesday from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington D.C. Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris touted a new taxpayer funded, voter registration program. 

Advertisement

"We have been doing work to promote voter participation for students.  And, for example, we have, under the federal work study program, now allow students to get paid, through federal work study, to register people and to be nonpartisan poll workers," Harris explained. "As we know, this important for a number of reasons.  One, to engage our young leaders in this process and activate them in terms of their ability to, to strengthen our communities.  But also, this is the work that we need to do knowing that so many poll workers have left this work for a variety of reasons that we will also discuss."

Harris also explained President Biden's efforts to engage every federal government agency in the voter registration process and touted efforts to register voters when they sign up for Obamacare. 

"Today we gather to lay out a four-part strategy to protect the freedom to vote. The first part is the work that the President and I have done to charge every federal agency to do all they can to make sure that every American has the information that they need to know how they can vote when they are eligible," she continued. "And so, I can now announce as, as a follow-up to that charge that the, that HHS, Health and Human Services, will start emailing information on how to register to vote to everyone who enrolls in the ACA, the Affordable Care Act.  And last year, we had 21 million people. So, we're talking about a significant number of people."

Recommended

Athens Mayor Attempts to Shift Blame Over Laken Riley's Death. It Doesn't Go Over Well. Spencer Brown
Advertisement

"The first email was actually sent last Friday. The Social Security Administration will display signs from Vote.gov.  I'll repeat that for those who are not in the room: Vote.gov. And they will have that information in all Social Security offices, which are approximately 1,200 offices around the country which receive, on an annual basis, about 6 million visitors," she continued. "The Department of the Interior will participate in that the national parks will display Vote.gov information at park entrances and visitors centers."

Does anybody really believe any of this is "non-partisan" and not built to solely benefit Democrats in an election year? Not to mention longterm? 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Athens Mayor Attempts to Shift Blame Over Laken Riley's Death. It Doesn't Go Over Well. Spencer Brown
Mitch McConnell Stepping Down From Senate Leadership Spencer Brown
Joni Ernst Warns This 'National Disgrace' Is Driving Away U.S. Service Members Spencer Brown
What's a Little Creepy About the FBI's Arrest Warrant for a Blaze News Reporter Matt Vespa
VA Lt. Gov. Smacks Down Dems for Melting Down Over ‘Misgendering’ of State Senator Townhall Video
This Climate Scientist Was on Top of the World...and Then She Was Forced to Change Her Data Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Athens Mayor Attempts to Shift Blame Over Laken Riley's Death. It Doesn't Go Over Well. Spencer Brown
Advertisement