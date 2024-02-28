The Biden Administration Is Paying Students to Register Voters

Speaking during an event on voting rights Tuesday from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington D.C. Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris touted a new taxpayer funded, voter registration program.

"We have been doing work to promote voter participation for students. And, for example, we have, under the federal work study program, now allow students to get paid, through federal work study, to register people and to be nonpartisan poll workers," Harris explained. "As we know, this important for a number of reasons. One, to engage our young leaders in this process and activate them in terms of their ability to, to strengthen our communities. But also, this is the work that we need to do knowing that so many poll workers have left this work for a variety of reasons that we will also discuss."

🚨Wow:



Vice President Kamala Harris says the federal government will now pay college students to register voters in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.



This is one step away from the Biden administration outright paying people to vote for them. pic.twitter.com/30LKcs9XvD — Jason Snead (@jasonwsnead) February 28, 2024

Harris also explained President Biden's efforts to engage every federal government agency in the voter registration process and touted efforts to register voters when they sign up for Obamacare.

"Today we gather to lay out a four-part strategy to protect the freedom to vote. The first part is the work that the President and I have done to charge every federal agency to do all they can to make sure that every American has the information that they need to know how they can vote when they are eligible," she continued. "And so, I can now announce as, as a follow-up to that charge that the, that HHS, Health and Human Services, will start emailing information on how to register to vote to everyone who enrolls in the ACA, the Affordable Care Act. And last year, we had 21 million people. So, we're talking about a significant number of people."

"The first email was actually sent last Friday. The Social Security Administration will display signs from Vote.gov. I'll repeat that for those who are not in the room: Vote.gov. And they will have that information in all Social Security offices, which are approximately 1,200 offices around the country which receive, on an annual basis, about 6 million visitors," she continued. "The Department of the Interior will participate in that the national parks will display Vote.gov information at park entrances and visitors centers."

Does anybody really believe any of this is "non-partisan" and not built to solely benefit Democrats in an election year? Not to mention longterm?