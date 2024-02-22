Former Democratic Senator Has a Meltdown Over Fact Checking Joe Biden

During an appearance on MSNBC Thursday morning, former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill went ballistic over the New York Times fact checking President Joe Biden.

In her remarks, McCaskill declared Biden shouldn't be fact checked at all and laughably implied the media isn't focused enough on criticizing former President Donald Trump.

UNHINGED: Former Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill @clairecmc on MSNBC: "I move that every newspaper in America quits doing any fact-checks on Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/QZ0PuLEAI3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 22, 2024

The rant comes as the White House continues to be at odds with the New York Times after Special Counsel Robert Hur issued a lengthy report about the investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified information while he was a private citizen. In it, Hur detailed Biden's failing memory and cited his cognitive decline as the reason not to charge him with a series of felonies.

"Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen. These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden's handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home," the report states.

"However, for the reasons summarized below, we conclude that the evidence does not establish Mr. Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecution of Mr. Biden is also unwarranted based on our consideration of the aggravating and mitigating factors set forth in the Department of Justice's Principles of Federal Prosecution. For these reasons, we decline prosecution of Mr. Biden," it continues.

The paper has not shied away from this topic, causing tension with White House officials.

