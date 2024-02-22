New Testimony Reveals an IRS Contractor Stole Much More Than Trump's Tax Returns
Speaker Johnson Slams Biden for Latest Race Smear of Republicans
Biden Went Off Against the GOP at a Fundraiser, but Do We Believe...
Rashida Tlaib Declares War on Joe Biden
Team Biden Is Losing the Battle on Two Fronts Now
Former CNN Anchor Announces He's Running for Congress
New Report Reveals Alarming Details About Commander's Attacks on Secret Service Agents
The Businesses Fleeing Corrupt New York Amid $355 Million Trump Verdict
Ted Cruz Reveals Why the Mainstream Media Is Willing to Call Out Joe...
One New York County Makes Bold Move Protecting Women’s Sports
Trump Floated Ron DeSantis As a Possible VP Pick. Here’s How DeSantis Responded.
Wow: Border Patrol Reveals How Many 'Criminal Aliens' Have Been Apprehended at the...
Here's How Control of the Senate Is Looking
Here's Why One Male 'Trans' Athlete Refuses to Compete Against Men
Tipsheet

Former Democratic Senator Has a Meltdown Over Fact Checking Joe Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 22, 2024 4:30 PM

During an appearance on MSNBC Thursday morning, former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill went ballistic over the New York Times fact checking President Joe Biden. 

Advertisement

In her remarks, McCaskill declared Biden shouldn't be fact checked at all and laughably implied the media isn't focused enough on criticizing former President Donald Trump. 

The rant comes as the White House continues to be at odds with the New York Times after Special Counsel Robert Hur issued a lengthy report about the investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified information while he was a private citizen. In it, Hur detailed Biden's failing memory and cited his cognitive decline as the reason not to charge him with a series of felonies.

"Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen. These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden's handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home," the report states. 

Recommended

Biden's Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

"However, for the reasons summarized below, we conclude that the evidence does not establish Mr. Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecution of Mr. Biden is also unwarranted based on our consideration of the aggravating and mitigating factors set forth in the Department of Justice's Principles of Federal Prosecution. For these reasons, we decline prosecution of Mr. Biden," it continues. 

The paper has not shied away from this topic, causing tension with White House officials. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard Leah Barkoukis
Ted Cruz Reveals Why the Mainstream Media Is Willing to Call Out Joe Biden Rebecca Downs
New York Appeals Court Announces Decision on Dems' Non-Citizen Voting Scheme Spencer Brown
Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
Trump Floated Ron DeSantis As a Possible VP Pick. Here’s How DeSantis Responded. Madeline Leesman
The National MS Society Ousted a 90-Year-Old Volunteer. Here's What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement