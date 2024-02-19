U.S. Lawmakers Grow Tired of Qatar's Hostage Games

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are growing tired of Qatar's games as they continue to harbor Hamas leaders and play games with hostage negotiations.

Over the weekend at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Qatari Prime Minister Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the release Israeli and American hostages, who were forcefully taken on October 7 by Hamas terrorists, should not be a condition for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"This is the dilemma that we’ve been in and unfortunately that’s been misused by a lot of countries, that in order to get a ceasefire, it’s conditional to have the hostage deal. It shouldn’t be conditioned,” he said.

The terrorist organization is still holding 134 hostages, including a one-year-old baby, inside the Gaza Strip.

"First the Qataris promised us they were 'strong-arming' Hamas to release American and Israeli hostages. Then they said they have no leverage. Now they're calling for a ceasefire regardless of whether hostages are released. Enough," Republican Senator Ted Budd posted on X in response. "Qatar is no longer a productive partner in securing the hostages’ freedom. They must expel Hamas terrorists out of their nation immediately, or risk repercussions."

Qatar has been serving as Hamas’ lawyer since October 7, and has allowed the terrorist group to set the terms for negotiating the release of the hostages, which still include six American citizens.



This is not behavior becoming of a major non-NATO ally. https://t.co/hx7cbva4JC — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) February 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Qatar's role in the October 7 terrorist attack is becoming increasingly clear.

Today Qatar 🇶🇦 evacuated a Hamas deputy commander to receive medical treatment in Qatar.



Qatar's active support for Hamas and its terrorists continues even after the October 7 massacre.



Supporters of terrorism cannot be mediators! pic.twitter.com/ls6AS2BmoX — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) February 18, 2024