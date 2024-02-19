Hillary Clinton's Comments on Trump and NATO Are Not Going Over Well
U.S. Lawmakers Grow Tired of Qatar's Hostage Games

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 19, 2024 12:00 PM

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are growing tired of Qatar's games as they continue to harbor Hamas leaders and play games with hostage negotiations. 

Over the weekend at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Qatari Prime Minister Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the release Israeli and American hostages, who were forcefully taken on October 7 by Hamas terrorists, should not be a condition for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

"This is the dilemma that we’ve been in and unfortunately that’s been misused by a lot of countries, that in order to get a ceasefire, it’s conditional to have the hostage deal. It shouldn’t be conditioned,” he said. 

The terrorist organization is still holding 134 hostages, including a one-year-old baby, inside the Gaza Strip. 

"First the Qataris promised us they were 'strong-arming' Hamas to release American and Israeli hostages. Then they said they have no leverage. Now they're calling for a ceasefire regardless of whether hostages are released. Enough," Republican Senator Ted Budd posted on X in response. "Qatar is no longer a productive partner in securing the hostages’ freedom. They must expel Hamas terrorists out of their nation immediately, or risk repercussions."

Meanwhile, Qatar's role in the October 7 terrorist attack is becoming increasingly clear. 

