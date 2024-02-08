Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Tipsheet

Hillary Clinton Weighs in on Whether or Not Trump Should Be Kicked Off the Ballot

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 08, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Two time presidential loser Hillary Clinton is weighing in on whether President Donald Trump should be banned from ballots in the 2024 race for the White House. 

During an interview with MSNBC Wednesday night, Clinton claimed the constitution allows for Trump to be unilaterally taken off of the ballot -- either by the courts or the states. She made the argument while citing "conservative" and "originalist" legal scholars without crediting them by name. It's unclear who she's talking about. Democratic election officials in Maine and Colorado have removed Trump from their state ballots, prompting an expedited Supreme Court review. 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments Thursday on the issue and other prominent Democrats aren't so keen on pushing the issue.  

In opposition to Clinton, President Joe Biden has stated Trump should stay on the ballot as the race for the White House moves forward. 

